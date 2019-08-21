Editor:
It’s hard to believe, but as recently as 2007, forcing roosters to fight to the death in cockfighting rings was still legal in Louisiana. The late Gov. Kathleen Blanco was responsible for signing a bill that made the deadly spectacles illegal in the state.
Roosters used in cockfighting are thrown into a ring and forced to slice each other to bloody ribbons. Cockfighters may feed roosters a steady diet of stimulants and anti-clotting drugs and often attach razor sharp spurs to the birds’ feet to make sure plenty of blood is spilled. The doomed birds often suffer broken wings and legs, punctured lungs, severed spinal cords, and gouged out eyes. The “lucky” ones die; the survivors are fought again. Between bouts, birds are often confined to tiny cages or tethered on short ropes.
In their natural environments, birds do clash over food or territory and to establish their dominance in a flock’s pecking order. But experts in fowl genetics and behavior know that birds rarely fight to the death because weaker birds would rather flee than fight.
If you suspect illegal fights are going on in your area, please, contact law enforcement.
Jennifer O’Connor
PETA Foundation
