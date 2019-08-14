Editor:
The State of Louisiana needs a strong trusted leader. One who knows how to create jobs from the coast to the northern part of our state. A leader to repair our Education system, our medical system. To give Louisiana a reason to trust our leaders again, just like President Trump has give all Americans a reason to believe that America can, and will be great again. Eddie Rispone is the leader that can make Louisiana shine again. To be respected, and to keep our families in the state that they love.
Mickey Gathings
Oak Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.