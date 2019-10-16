Editor:
Rotary Clubs around the world will celebrate worldwide Polio Eradication Day on Oct. 24. Oct. 24 was selected to honor Jonas Salk who developed a vaccine against Polio. Polio is a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease. There is no cure, but there are safe and effective vaccines. The strategy to eradicate polio is therefore based on preventing infection by immunizing every child under 5 until transmission stops and the world is polio free. The virus spreads from person to person through contaminated water.
Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 30 years. Over 2.5 billion children in 122 countries have been immunized. Polio remains endemic only in Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. It is important to continue the project. If eradication stopped, within 10 years polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children each year.
Rotary Clubs are worldwide. Their purpose is to connect people to work together to solve community problems, provide humanitarian aid, and promote goodwill and peace.
Huey P. O’Neal, Monroe Rotary Club
West Monroe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.