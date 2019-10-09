Editor:
This letter is in support of the best qualified candidate for the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s office. This candidate, Mrs. Dana Benson, has years of experience and as far as I am concerned, is the only qualified candidate. Mrs. Benson has served this office well, is very knowledgeable and extremely courteous to all she comes in contact with.
While the Clerk of Court’s office may need “modernization,” it’s first and foremost need is a qualified leader, Mrs. Dana Benson. I am asking the voters of Ouachita Parish to please cast their vote for this lady. We do not need a career politician as Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court.
I have noted, as most of the intelligent people in the state of Louisiana, that many incumbent politicians lay dormant in their office, until election year. Then they come alive attempting to entice everyone to vote for them because of their alleged accomplishments. I need say no more.
I do ask voters to case their ballot for Representative Ralph Abraham for governor. Dr. Abraham is a hard-working Christian and serves his district well. We need a man of his work ethic as governor for Louisiana.
Lynda H. Sullivan
West Monroe
