Editor:
I’m writing to address Dr. Jeffrey Sadow’s recent article in The Ouachita Citizen. I am disappointed in his political analysis of the upcoming election for BESE District 6. He failed to mention my name even though I’m the most qualified candidate in the race. First, I’m an Independent because I don’t believe that I owe an allegiance to any party. Secondly, I’m a highly qualified and certified Louisiana educator with over two decades of public school teaching. I hold a doctorate degree in educational leadership, two master’s degrees - one in education administration and one in social science with minors in political science and history, and a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Again, of all the candidates that are campaigning to fulfill the seat of BESE District 6, regardless of endorsements by fellow politicians and/or political parties, I am by far the most qualified candidate.
Dr. Vickie Auguste, Ed.D.
Prairieville
