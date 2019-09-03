Four teams represent Ouachita Parish in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association preseason poll released Tuesday morning.
Sterlington is No. 1 in Class 3A, West Monroe is No. 2 in 5A, Neville is No. 4 in 4A, and Ouachita Christian is No. 10 in 1A. St. Frederick was among the schools receiving votes in 1A.
Defending Division I state champion John Curtis, which received eight of the nine first-place votes, tops the 5A list. West Monroe, the 2018 Class 5A state runner-up, gained one first-place vote and checks in at No. 2. Defending 5A state champ Zachary is ranked No. 5.
In 4A, three-time defending state champion Edna Karr is No. 1, followed by 2018 Division II state runner-up St. Thomas More at No. 2. Karr was awarded eight first-place votes while STM received one. Neville, coming off of a 2018 state semifinal appearance, is No. 4.
Sterlington, the 2018 state runner-up, heads up the 3A poll with six first-place votes. No. 2 St. James garnered one first-place vote. Two-time defending state Division II state champ University High is No. 3 after receiving two first-place votes. Union High, the Panthers’ District 2-3A rival, crashed the rankings at No. 5.
Defending Division II state champ Notre Dame was tabbed as the No. 1 team in Class 2A. Ferriday, listed at No. 8, is the lone northeast Louisiana representative in the 2A classification.
The Class 1A top 10 starts and ends with District 2-1A. Oak Grove tops the balloting with six first-place votes while OCS rounds out the poll at No. 10. St. Frederick was among the remaining teams receiving votes.
___________
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association preseason high school football poll with first-place votes, followed by record and total points:
CLASS 5A
Team 1st rec pts
- John Curtis (8) 0-0 104
- West Monroe (1) 0-0 98
- Catholic-Baton Rouge 0-0 74
- Archbishop Rummel 0-0 67
- Zachary 0-0 64
- East Ascension 0-0 59
- Acadiana 0-0 44
- Destrehan 0-0 41
- Terrebonne 0-0 39
- Ruston 0-0 26
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 23, John Ehret 22, Haughton 15, Captain Shreve 12, Slidell 6, Scotlandville 2, East St. John 1.
CLASS 4A
- Edna Karr (8) 0-0 97
- St. Thomas More (1) 0-0 96
- Lakeshore 0-0 82
- Neville 0-0 78
- Leesville 0-0 62
- Warren Easton 0-0 59
- Evangel 0-0 47
- Northwood 0-0 38
- Eunice 0-0 30
- Plaquemine 0-0 25
Others receiving votes: Carver 21, Landry-Walker 17, Westgate 14, Assumption 10, Breaux Bridge 6, Bastrop 5, North Desoto 4, Pearl River 3, Tioga 1.
CLASS 3A
- Sterlington (6) 0-0 102
- St. James (1) 0-0 86
- University (2) 0-0 77
- St. Martinville 0-0 59
- Union Parish 0-0 55
- Archbishop Hannan 0-0 52
- Iota 0-0 50
- De La Salle 0-0 48
- Lake Charles Prep 0-0 42
- Kaplan 0-0 37
Others receiving votes: North Webster 27, Jena 14, Baker 12, Lutcher 12, E.D. White 11, Caldwell 6, Parkview Baptist 2, Jewel Sumner 2, Madison Prep 1, Marksville 1, Church Point 1.
CLASS 2A
- Notre Dame (5) 0-0 102
- Amite (3) 0-0 99
- Many (1) 0-0 77
- Lafayette Christian 0-0 73
- Catholic-New Iberia 0-0 66
- Newman 0-0 58
- Kentwood 0-0 48
- Ferriday 0-0 46
- St. Charles 0-0 27
- St. Helena 0-0 23
Others receiving votes: Welsh 22, Dunham 19, Rosepine 15, Kinder 9, East Feliciana 6.
CLASS 1A
- Oak Grove (6) 0-0 102
- Southern Lab (1) 0-0 87
- Haynesville 0-0 78
- Country Day 0-0 74
- Vermilion Catholic (1) 0-0 71
- Ascension Catholic 0-0 62
- Calvary Baptist (1) 0-0 52
- Logansport 0-0 44
- West St. John 0-0 38
- Ouachita Christian 0-0 36
Others receiving votes: Basile 12, Central Catholic-Morgan City 11, St. Edmund 9, Montgomery 8, Oberlin 7, St. Frederick 4.
