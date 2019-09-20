If you ask Neville linebacker Javon Carter if any team can stop Neville’s mule train package, he’ll simply reply with a two-letter word.
So when Carter got his number called as one of the three Neville backs lined up in that patented “T,” he knew a celebration on the Neville sideline was mere seconds away.
“It’s hard to stop,” said Carter, grinning ear to ear after a game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left.
Neville’s 38-35 instant classic came off the heels of Carter’s one-yard touchdown run followed by the Tigers’ secondary batting down a last-second Hail Mary attempt by Ouachita.
Neville’s game-winning drive was just a 41-yard drive after two costly penalties gave the Tigers great field position. The penalties occurred when Ouachita’s holder ran into an official on the sideline before running onto the field for the extra point. Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald didn’t like the explanation he got on the sideline.
“Sometimes you just have to live without knowing or understanding I guess,” Fitzgerald said. “(The referee) couldn’t explain it except that he threw two penalties on the same guy.”
Neville head coach Mickey McCarty elected to take the penalty on the kickoff rather than the extra point, even though Ouachita led 34-31 after Zach Shaw’s 66-yard touchdown pass to DJ Jacobs with 2:13 remaining.
“That was somewhat of a gamble on our part, but we felt like we had things in play to go down and score,” McCarty said. “I love the fact we had to scratch and claw. We didn’t play our best, and we lost some key people on defense early. But this was a hard-fought win.”
Pass rusher Ikem Tankchell and defensive back Josh Hopkins left the game for the Tigers in the first quarter, while fellow defensive back Charles Straughter, who recently committed to Grambling, exited with a shoulder injury in the fourth.
But Neville isn’t in the excuse-making business. The Tigers are in the winning football games business, thus the players had no doubts about the conclusion of their final offensive drive.
“You could see it on our faces that we were ready and determined,” Neville quarterback Andrew Brister said. “We knew our offense was good enough to bring us back down the field. And our big package, I don’t think anybody can stop us in that.”
Even with an eight-game win streak over Ouachita heading into Friday’s matchup, fans can always expect a Neville/Ouachita matchup to be decided by one or two plays in the fourth quarter.
Fresh off of a 17-14 victory against the Lions in 2018, the games, for the most part, have been tight. In fact, the average separation on the scoreboard during Neville’s eight-game win streak has been 11.
But en route to the Tigers’ ninth consecutive victory over their rivals, it took several key plays in the final quarter. Neville led 24-21 entering the fourth, but a fumble recovery by Ouachita’s Carmycah Glass set up Chaunzavia Lewis’ fourth touchdown of the night and a 28-24 Ouachita lead.
“Turnovers killed us tonight,” said McCarty whose Tigers lost three fumbles against the Lions.
Lewis rushed for 159 yards on 32 carries, while Ouachita outgained Neville 362 to 357 in total yards. Shaw’s 19-yard pass to Jacolby Conners set up the score. Shaw completed 13-of-24 passes for 166 yards.
As good as Ouachita was on offense, Neville was always there to match scores. After falling back behind, 28-24, Neville quarterback Andrew Brister connected with Derryck Dorsey for a four-yard score. Brister completed 10-of-18 for 81 yards and two scores.
Before the seesaw battle in the fourth quarter, the game went through phases. The first quarter was all Tigers. The second was all Lions, and, well, the second half belonged to the fans in the attendance.
It wasn’t five minutes past the 7 p.m. kickoff time and Neville had already forced a three-and-out, drew a roughing the passer penalty and celebrated a 35-yard touchdown run from running back Max Hunter.
Another three-and-out followed by a 30-yard field goal from William Reed gave the Tigers a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
“I thought our offense was clicking most of the night,” Brister said. “We had to rely on our defense to pick us up against Ruston, and we picked them up tonight. It’s all about balance. The team is balancing each other out. Eventually we’ll be balanced out, clicking together.”
The momentum swung on a dime in the second quarter. After Ouachita running back Chaunzavia Lewis picked up a couple of first downs out of the wildcat formation, the Lions entered Neville territory. Facing a fourth-and-long from Neville’s 30-yard line, Ouachita quarterback Zach Shaw found Jacolby Conner for a 25-yard gain. However, after getting inside Neville’s 10-yard line, Ouachita coughed up a fumble, which was forced and recovered by Tiger linebacker Javon Carter.
Ouachita’s defense answered, though. The Lions caused back-to-back fumbles on the ensuing possessions and the Lions exchanged those turnovers for points.
The first turnover, which was a fumble recovered by Cayle Wheeler, returned the to Ouachita near midfield. The Lions got on the board when Neville dialed up a blitz in the red zone and Shaw found Lewis on a swing pass for the eight-yard score.
The ensuing Neville fumble, recovered by Ouachita’s Jamie Ginn, led to a three-yard touchdown run by Lewis, which put the Lions up, 14-10.
All the momentum resided on Ouachita’s sideline, as the home crowd got behind the Lions. Facing a third-and-long near midfield, McCarty elected to call timeout to make sure his offense was lined up correctly. After regrouping, the Tigers came out and Neville quarterback Andrew Brister delivered a 30-yard strike to Zeb Ruddell that eventually set up an eight-yard AJ Allen score, regaining the lead for the Tigers.
“That was a huge play in the game,” McCarty said. “That allowed us to catch our breath a little bit. Give credit to Ouachita. What a tremendous game.”
Up 17-14, Neville received the ball after halftime and drove 45 yards on 10 plays, culminating in a five-yard Brister touchdown throw to Hunter.
Trailing by 10 points, Ouachita needed an answer and went for it on fourth down twice on the ensuing possession and got it. The Tigers climbed within three after Lewis’ second touchdown run of the night just before the game entered the back-and-forth final quarter.
The (1-2) Lions will look to take the positives away from the loss and use them on the road against (2-1) Union next Friday. Meanwhile, (3-0) Neville will look to stay hot on a road trip to state contender (3-0) St. Thomas More.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.