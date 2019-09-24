Cole Jones is listed as a DB (defensive back) in Sterlington’s game program. In reality, he is more of an all-purpose defender. A first-team All-District 2-3A linebacker last season, Jones can — and has — played any spot in the back seven as a senior.
“We used to play Cole on the wide side of the field, but we have started moving him around a lot more,” Sterlington coach Lee Doty said. “We want to make people have to think about where he is going to be.”
Regardless of where he lines up — outside linebacker, inside linebacker, cornerback, safety — Jones can usually be seen near the ball by the end of the play.
What sets Jones apart is that he is a factor away from the ball.
“Cole is so disruptive even when he’s not making tackles,” Doty said. “His quickness and ability to get off the ball creates havoc for people. He has great instincts and changes direction so well.”
Jones has been a fixture in the Panthers’ starting lineup since earning a safety spot as a sophomore. Sterlington’s senior class is 40-6during its varsity tenure, including a state championship in 2016 and a state runner-up finish last season.
Jones attributes the program’s success to a winning mindset.
“We don’t feel like anybody can mess with us if we play our game,” Jones said. “We know how to win. When we lose, we’re shocked. We just know how to grind.
“I don’t like losing. When we lose, it makes me more determined to come back and work harder to be the best I can be.”
Jones had a solid sophomore season, contributing 55 tackles while helping the Panthers to a 12-1 record and a state quarterfinals appearance. He thrived upon moving to linebacker last season, recording team-highs in tackles (135), sacks (6) and blocked kicks (3) while sharing the team lead in tackles for loss (14) and fumble recoveries (3). For good measure, he added two interceptions.
Through three games this season, he has 32 tackles, three tackles for negative yardage, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Jones isn’t big on tracking his individual stats, with one exception.
“I haven’t blocked any kicks this year,” said Jones, the disappointment evident in his voice. “I had three chances against OCS, and I missed them all. I don’t know what happened.”
Sterlington improved to 3-0 last week with a 17-14 victory over Oak Grove. As expected, the matchup between two No. 1-ranked teams was an old school slugfest.
“This was one of the top three or four most physical games I have ever played in. Oak Grove is always big and physical,” Jones said Friday night during a postgame interview. “Union always gives us their best, and OCS last week wasn’t half bad. I don’t know if I would say Eunice was actually physical, but they wanted to win so bad. Church Point dropped 50 on us (in Round 2 of the playoffs), which was kind of embarrassing.”
Sterlington won the war with Oak Grove, holding the Tigers’ powerful rushing attack to 43 yards.
While the defense has exceeded the expectations of most, Jones isn’t surprised by the unit’s early-season success.
“We’ve always been good on defense,” Jones said. “We’re not going to give up a lot of points. When we do give up points, they’re hard-earned. That’s why I’m not going to give an extra point away. You never know when one point will be the difference between winning and losing.”
For Jones, one of the highlights of the season has been being reunited with former teammate Dawson Snell. After being away from the game for a year, the 2017 Class 3A Player of the Year has rejoined the Panthers as a volunteer linebackers coach.
“It’s fun having Dawson around because he knows everything,” Jones said. “You can ask him anything because he’s been here for so long, and knows where everybody is supposed to be. Coach Doty’s like the daddy—he gets so amped up. Dawson’s more like the big brother.
“Coach (Brandon) Pierce, our linebackers coach, taught me everything I know. He’s in the (press) box on game nights. Coach (Randy) Carr, our defensive coordinator, is the motivator.”
Sterlington closes out pre-district play Friday night in Springhill against North Webster. After a Week 5 open date, the Panthers open conference play in Farmerville against Union Parish.
Jones has never played against North Webster, but he is quite familiar with Sterlington’s Week 6 foe. In fact, the Panthers won two hard-fought decisions over the Farmers last season — (31-20 during the regular season, and 13-12 in the quarterfinals).
“That’s the game right there. I love playing Union,” Jones said. “They are going to give you everything you want. Playing Union is the closest thing there is to a playoff atmosphere in the regular season. They’re definitely physical because they have such a nice weight program. Union always plays hard against us. It doesn’t matter what their record is, they always play good against us — kind of like OCS.”
Jones has no scholarship offers at this juncture, but Doty is confident that will soon change.
“Cole is a heck of a football player,” Doty said. “He’s good enough to keep playing after high school in my opinion.”
Jones would jump at the opportunity.
“I’m going to play football for as long as I can,” Jones said. “This is what I do — it’s what makes me happy.”
An aspiring attorney, Jones eventually plans to trade in his football gear for a robe and a gavel.
“I think I would make a good lawyer because I like to argue and I like to help people when they’re in a bind,” Jones said. “My long-term goal is to be a judge. In my opinion, the legal system is messed up. As a judge, I feel like I can change it.”
For now, Jones is content with being a game changer on the football field where he is both judge and jury.
