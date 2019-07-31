“Living on the Edge” became Sterlington’s unofficial mantra throughout the Dixie Pre-Majors 16U World Series. There was no need to change the format in Wednesday morning’s championship game at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
Trailing North Charleston, S.C. 9-4, Sterlington had been thoroughly outplayed through 5 1/2 innings. Thirteen batters and nine runs later, Sterlington was on its way to a 13-9 victory and its first-ever Dixie World Series title.
“I think the community enjoyed it,” Sterlington coach Ben Sheets said. “People still care about Dixie Baseball because of the local element.”
“I stopped at the store to get gas the other day, and somebody comes up to me and says, ‘You have a big game tonight, coach.’ I was surprised anybody knew I was even coaching the team. That never happened to me once during our high school run. People in this community feel like this is their team.”
Sterlington, which went through the 12-team double elimination tournament undefeated, played from behind in four of its five outings. Monday night against North Charleston, the World Series hosts were down 7-1 in the sixth inning before rallying for an 8-7 victory in eight innings.
History would repeat itself two days later as an “if necessary” winner-take-all championship game appeared inevitable.
Much like Monday’s first meeting, the momentum shifted quickly and decisively.
Bouncing back from a rocky start, South Carolina starter Jarred Frier held Sterlington in check until the first six batters reached safely in the sixth.
Christian Duplechin singled to left-center and Reed Eason slugged an RBI triple to right-center. Chan Baker was summoned to the mound after Frier hit Brock Risinger with his final pitch of the game.
When play resumed, Clay Benson made his way to first via error, allowing Eason to score Sterlington’s fifth run.
Next up, Grant Mangrum bounced an RBI base hit over Baker’s head, closing the gap to 9-6 and bringing the tying run to the plate.
With runners at first and second and still nobody out, Kade Woods’ sacrifice bunt resulted in a three-base throwing error with the top of the lineup coming to the plate.
A one-out walk to Seaver Sheets and a two-out free pass to Duplechin jammed the bases.
Eason then struck the game’s key blow — a wind-aided, three-run triple to straight-away center field. Moments later, Eason dashed home on a passed ball to make it 13-9.
Cody Wooley worked Sterlington’s only 1-2-3 inning of the contest with a strikeout centered between two ground balls to shortstop Seaver Sheets.
Sterlington jumped out to a 4-0 lead out of the chute.
Josh Pearson started the frame with a triple to right-center and trotted home on Sheets’ base hit to right. Legging out an infield hit, Parker Coley joined Sheets on the basepaths. Both runners sprinted home when Duplechin’s bunt resulted in a two-base throwing error. After Eason was safe on a fielding error, Risinger’s sacrifice fly padded Sterlington’s lead to 4-0.
South Carolina scratched for a run in the second as Capers Molinaroli walked and eventually scored on Vonnu Elias’ sac fly.
Frier, meanwhile, began to settle in. The right-hander sat down 10 straight batters until yielding Woods’ double to start the fifth.
By then, South Carolina appeared to have the game well in hand thanks to back-to-back four spots in the fourth and fifth.
Hunter Woodruff walked on a full count pitch to start the fourth, Molinaroli was grazed by a pitch on the forearm and everybody was safe on Hayden Perry’s fielder’s choice.
Strolling to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out, Elias cranked a two-run double. Zach Blakeley then lined a game-tying RBI single off the tip of second baseman Benson’s glove.
Taking over for Sheets on the mound, Wooley was able to keep the game from getting out of hand with a big assist from his catcher. Although South Carolina took a 5-4 lead on Tyler Collins’ infield single, Mangrum prevented further damage by throwing out two base stealers at second base.
“Grant Mangrum changed the game around,” Ben Sheets said. “We couldn’t get anybody out, and he throws out two in one inning. They quit running on us after that.”
Keeping the pressure on, North Charleston again loaded the bases with nobody out to start the fifth.
Nick Vaughn was safe on an error and Juan Volquez and Hunter Woodruff singled in succession. Molinaroli singled Vaughn across before Sterlington conceded a run while turning its third double play of the day.
Consecutive RBI doubles by Elias and Blakeley increased the spread to 9-4.
Wooley pitched 3.1 innings for the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out one in a walk-free outing.
Eason’s two triples and three RBIs — all in the sixth inning — paced the World Series champions at the dish. Pearson tripled, Woods doubled and Sheets, Coley, Duplechin and Mangrum singled.
North Charleston out-hit Sterlington 12-8. Blakeley went 3-for-3 with a double, Elias finished with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored, Collins and Vaughn contributed two singles apiece and Vaughn, Woodruff, Molinaroli and Perry supplied base hits.
Baker, the second of three South Carolina pitchers, was charged with the loss.
*****
DIXIE PRE-MAJORS 16U WORLD SERIES
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Games
Game 1 — Laurel, Miss. 5, Marshall, Texas 1
Game 2 — Bladen County, N.C. 4, Monroe 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 10, Parkwood, Tenn. 2
Game 4 — North Charleston, S.C. 17, Mangham 5
Game 5 — Ozark, Ala. 8, Mecklenburg County, Va. 1
Game 6 — Sterlington 8, Brooksville, Fla. 7
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — Monroe 14, Marshall, Texas 9, Texas eliminated
Game 8 — Mangham 13, Parkwood, Tenn. 5, Tennessee eliminated
Game 9 — Brooksville, Fla. 7, Mecklenburg, Va. 2, Virginia eliminated
Game 10 — Bladen County, N.C. 14, Laurel, Miss. 3
Game 11 — North Charleston, S.C. 11, Prescott, Ark. 7
Game 12 — Sterlington 9, Ozark, Ala. 0
Monday’s Games
Game 13 — Prescott, Ark. 6, Laurel, Miss. 0, Mississippi eliminated
Game 14 — Brooksville, Fla. 4, Mangham 1, Mangham eliminated
Game 15 — Ozark, Ala. 2, Monroe, 1 p.m., Louisiana eliminated
Game 16 — North Charleston, S.C. 12, Bladen County, N.C. 1
Game 17 — Prescott, Ark. 11, Brooksville, Fla. 7, Florida eliminated
Game 18 — Ozark 5, Bladen County, N.C. 4, North Carolina eliminated
Game 19 — Sterlington 8, North Charleston, South Carolina 7, 8 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Game 20 — North Charleston, S.C. 7, Prescott, Ark. 6, Arkansas eliminated
Game 21 — Sterlington 7, Ozark, Ala. 3, Alabama eliminated
Wednesday’s Games
Game 22 — Sterlington 13, North Charleston, S.C. 9, Sterlington wins World Series
*****
DIXIE MAJORS 19U WORLD SERIES
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Games
Game 1 — Powhatan, Va. 7, Gaston County, N.C. 2
Game 2 — Brooksville, Fla. 2, McNairy County, Tenn. 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 7, Columbia County, Ga. 6
Game 4 — Marshall, Texas 12, Jefferson Parish East Bank 3
Game 5 — North Charleston, S.C. 9, Laurel, Miss. 3
Game 6 — Monroe 3, Hueytown, Ala. 2
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — McNairy County, Tenn. 12, Gaston County, N.C., North Carolina eliminated
Game 8 — JPRD East Bank 8, Columbia County, Ga. 4, Georgia eliminated
Game 9 — Laurel, Miss. 14, Hueytown, Ala., 2, Alabama eliminated
Game 10 — Brooksville, Fla. 8, Powhatan, Va., 1
Game 11 — Prescott, Ark., 7, Marshall, Texas 4
Game 12 — North Charleston, S.C. 13, Monroe 2
Monday’s Games
Marshall, Texas 20, Powhatan, Va. 1, Virginia eliminated
JPRD East Bank 3, Laurel, Miss. 2, Mississippi eliminated
Monroe 8, McNairy County, Tennessee 3, Tennessee eliminated
Prescott, Ark. 10, Brooksville, Fla. 4
Marshall, Texas 12, JPRD East Bank 7, Louisiana eliminated
Brooksville, Fla. 5, Monroe 1, Monroe eliminated
North Charleston, S.C. 12, Prescott, Ark. 3
Tuesday’s Games
Game 20 — Prescott, Ark. 5, Marshall, Texas 4, Texas eliminated
Game 21 — North Charleston, S.C. 3, Brooksville, Fla. 2, Florida eliminated
Wednesday’s Games
Game 22 — North Charleston, S.C. 9, Prescott, Ark. 1, South Carolina wins World Series
