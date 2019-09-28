Breaking up a one possession game at halftime, the Bastrop Rams outscored the Richwood Rams 26-0 in the second half en route to a decisive 45-12 victory Friday night.
Bastrop watched a 19-0 first quarter lead dwindle to 19-12 at halftime before reasserting itself in the second half.
“We knew they were going to come out strong in the second half because that’s what they have been doing all year,” said Richwood coach Marcus Yanez, a former All-State linebacker and 2016 interim head coach at Bastrop. “Bastrop seems to get stronger in the second half. They’re a good football team.”
Bastrop (4-0) scored on four of its five full possessions in the second half.
Taking over at their own 37 after forcing Richwood to punt on its initial series of the half, the visiting Rams overcame a Jacobi Singleton sack and a holding call on an eight-play drive. Two big catches by Semaj Tennant highlighted the series, including a 23-yard touchdown pass from Carterious Johnson on second-and-19. Tennant snared an 26-yard pass earlier in the series as Bastrop upped its lead to 25-12.
Anaji Wordlaw’s 33-yard reception enabled Richwood to advance to the 16 on its next series, but a holding penalty and Kaithan Covington’s interception derailed the drive.
Bastrop moved the chains twice before punting, but Richwood’s offense was back on the field for only one play. Jakari Covington’s interception, which caromed off the hands of a Richwood receiver, put Bastrop back in business at the plus-31.
With the B-Rams facing third-and-11, Johnson threw to Willie Williams for 26 yards and a first down at the 6. Jabez Thompson, who scored the game’s final three touchdowns, took it from three yards out on second-and-goal to give Bastrop a 33-12 lead with 41 seconds to play in the third period.
Following an empty possession by the R-Rams, Thompson raced 65 yards on a hitch to the left side as Bastrop upped its lead to 39-12.
Jakari Covington’s 35-yard interception return turned the ball back over to Bastrop at the 23, setting up Zy Scott’s 18-yard TD pass to Thompson with 10:09 remaining.
“Like I told the guys in the locker room, we played against a program tonight,” Yanez said. “They have been running the same offense for five years, and we have been running our offense for three months.”
Richwood dropped to 1-3 with its third straight loss.
“We’re not there yet, but the kids never quit,” Yanez said. “One of the things I’m looking for is to see how much fight the kids have when things don’t go their way.”
The first half was a tale of two quarters.
Cartavious Allen streaked 48 yards on the fourth play from scrimmage to set the tone for Bastrop.
Tennant tapped a pass to himself at the 3 and strolled into the end zone on a 35-yard pass from Johnson on the B-Rams second series. Carter Ellison’s extra point brought the score to 13-0 less than six minutes in.
Germany Powell’s fumble recovery on Richwood’s next offensive play enabled Bastrop to regain possession at the plus-36.
Four plays later, Xavier Whitmore escorted Robeyone Williams into the end zone from seven yards out, stretching Bastrop’s lead to 19-0.
Devin Hampton’s 56-yard catch and run led to Kerry Meneweather’s 10-yard pass from Michael Sherman as Richwood closed within 19-6.
Seconds later, Amarion Young’s fumble recovery on the kickoff turned the ball back over to Richwood at the plus-37.
Richwood twice converted fourth downs before being stuffed on fourth-and-goal from inside the 1.
Regaining possession on the punt, Richwood took over at the plus-40 with 1:01 on the clock.
On fourth-and-goal from the 13, Hampton’s leaping catch on the final play of the half brought the host Rams within 19-12.
Richwood welcomes a well-timed open date prior to the District 2-3A opener at Carroll on Friday, Oct. 11. Wide receiver/defensive back Lydell Jones missed his third consecutive game with an injury, and Henderson, Young and Marquez Rogers all exited the Bastrop game early.
“We need to make some adjustments, but the most important thing is to get back healthy,” Yanez said.
Notes: Richwood did not make a first down in the first quarter while Bastrop was unable to move the sticks in the second frame. … Scott saw his first action since undergoing emergency surgery prior to the jamboree. Johnson, a converted offensive lineman, has directed Bastrop to four straight victories. … Bastrop is at home against Ouachita on Friday night.
________________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
BHS ………………………… RHS
18 …..…… First downs …..… 16
28-194 … Rushes-yards …. 28-65
254 ….….. Passing yards …. 184
18-12-0 .. Passes (A-C-I) …. 33-16-2
3-31 …..… Punts-avg. ….…… 4-35.7
1-1 ……... Fumbles-lost ….… 2-1
13-127 … Penalties-yards … 10-85
SCORING SUMMARY
Bastrop …… 19 0 14 12—45
Richwood ….. 0 12 0….0—12
FIRST QUARTER
B—Cartavious Allen 48-run (kick failed), 10:54
B—Semaj Tennant 35-pass from Carterious Johnson (Carter Ellison), 6:05
B—Robeyone Williams 7-run (run failed), 3:54
SECOND QUARTER
R—Kerry Meneweather 12-pass from Michael Sherman (run failed), 8:38
R—Devin Hampton 13-pass from Sherman (pass failed), 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
B—Tennant 23-pass from Johnson (kick failed), 7:40
B—Jabez Thompson 3-run (Rayshard Lynch run), 0:41
FOURTH QUARTER
B—Thompson 65-pass from Johnson (pass failed), 10:47
B—Thompson 18-pass from Zy Scott (run failed), 10:09
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Bastrop: Lynch 9-75, Johnson 9-50, Allen 4-48-1. Richwood: Sherman 16-44.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Bastrop: Johnson 16-10-0-219-3, Zy Scott 2-2-0-35-1. Richwood: Sherman 33-16-2-184-2.
RECEIVING—Bastrop:Thompson 3-98-2, Tennant 3-84-2. Richwood: Devin Hampton 5-102-1, Calvin Henderson Jr. 5-30, Meneweather 4-15-1, Anaji Wordlaw 2-37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.