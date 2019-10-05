At first glance, it appears that Trey Benson had a routine night with 202 carries and three touchdowns in Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph’s 44-7 win over River Oaks at Woody Boyles Stadium. Only this time, the Oregon commit eclipsed the 200-yard mark on just three carries.
“We just ran into a team we couldn’t compete with,” River Oaks coach Robert Hannah said. “I don’t think we’re the only ones (Benson) has done this to.”
Friday night’s outburst pushed the 6-1, 206-pound Benson over the 1,000-yard plateau for the season. His season numbers now read: 65 carries, 1,148 yards, 17 touchdowns and 17.7 yards per carry.
Mississippi State pledge Dillon Johnson, the other half of St. Joseph’s dynamic tailback combination, had a pedestrian night with five carries for 34 yards, but Benson more than made up the difference.
“We went up against (Steven) Ridley,” Hannah said of the former Trinity Episcopal running back, who went on to play for LSU prior to an eight-year NFL career. “But this is the first time we have faced two backs of this caliber on the same night. They have some really good skill people, no doubt about it.”
St. Joseph unleashed a balanced attack with 278 yards on the ground and 221 through the air. Quarterback Mekhi Norris completed 10-of-15 passes for 221 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Fighting Irish improved to 7-0.
Norris staked the visitors to a 19-0 first quarter lead on a three-yard run and touchdown passes to Kaleb Lockett from 44 and 40 yards out.
Benson’s 63-yard scamper made it 25-0 early in the second frame.
River Oaks closed the gap to 25-7 at halftime on Nick Parrino’s six-yard run. Parrino also booted the extra point.
Benson added runs of 52 and 87 yards in the third quarter and Rhodrick Gentry scored from four yards away in the fourth quarter to conclude the scoring.
Turning the page, the Mustangs (1-6) play Minden Glenbrook (4-2) for homecoming Friday night.
“We need to get healthy by Friday. We’re pretty beat up right now,” Hannah said. “All we can do is continue to try to get better.”
________________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
SJ ………………………..……. RO
13 …..……..… First downs …….. 7
278 ….……... Rushing yards ….. 128
221 ……...…. Passing yards ….. 90
15-10-1 ..…. Passes (A-C-I) ….. 5-2-1
1-33 ……...… Punts-avg. ……… 2-30
2-2 ……….... Fumbles-lost ……. 3-2
SCORING SUMMARY
St. Joseph ……19 6 12 7—44
River Oaks ….… 0 7 .. 0 0—7
FIRST QUARTER
SJ— Mekhi Norris 3-run (kick failed
SJ—Kaleb Lockett 44-pass from Norris (kick failed)
SJ—Lockett 40-pass from Norris (Frank Serio kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SJ—Trey Benson 63-run (kick failed)
RO-Nick Parrino 6-run (Parrino kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SJ—Benson 52-run (kick failed)
SJ—Benson 87-run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
SJ—Rhoderick Gentry 4-run (Serio kick)
