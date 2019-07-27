Sterlington’s 8-7 victory over Brooksville, Fla. Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Dixie Pre-Majors 16U World Series wasn’t necessarily pretty, but it was effective.
Trailing 6-3, the World Series host team exploded for five runs on four hits in the top of the sixth to close out Opening Day play at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
The double elimination tournament resumes Sunday with Florida paired against Virginia at 10 a.m. and Sterlington vs. Alabama at 4 p.m.
Sterlington turned it on late offensively to overcome nine walks and three hit batsmen.
“The bottom line is we gave up too many walks,” Sterlington coach Ben Sheets said. “I don’t want to say we pitched bad, but we didn’t throw enough strikes.”
Bases on balls would hurt Florida, too, particularly in the pivotal sixth.
Consecutive one-out walks to Christian Duplechin and Nick Whittington set the table for Clay Benson’s two-run triple to right-center. Just like that, Sterlington had cut the deficit to 6-5.
Two batters later, Grant Mangrum started a string of three straight two-out hits with a game-tying single to right-center.
Back to the top of the batting order, Connor Simon found the left-center gap for an RBI double and Seaver Sheets laced a run-scoring single up the middle to put Sterlington on top 8-6.
After Nick Whittington worked a clean bottom of the sixth, Florida made things interesting in the home half of the seventh.
Alejandro Contreras singled to right, Ronaldo Euson was plunked on the front (left) thigh and Austin Galda walked to jam the sacks with only one out. Contreras scored on a wild pitch, placing the winning run at second.
Summoned to the mound from center field, left-hander Brody Drost whiffed the next two batters to quell the threat.
“At the end of the day, it’s nice having that lefty to be able to come in and close it out,” Sheets said.
Sterlington broke out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second.
Duplechin doubled to deep center with one down, and Brock Risinger and Benson connected for run-producing singles. Benson later swiped second and crossed home when Cody Wooley reached on a two-out error.
On to the third, Sterlington was left with nothing to show for three straight one-out walks.
Reed Eason tagged a one-out triple in the fourth before being called out on a bang-bang play on an attempted steal.
“I thought the play at the plate broke our momentum,” Sheets said. “Three times early in the game, we had a runner at third base with less than two outs and we were 0-for-3. We have to get runs in with runners on third base and less than two outs.”
Florida responded with treys in the fourth and fifth.
Two walks set the stage for Austin Galda’s two-run double in the fourth. Galda later crossed home with the equalizer on a wild pitch.
Hit by a pitch to start the fifth, Jose Torres touched home with the go-ahead run on Zeth Rodriguez’s double to left. Contreras followed with an RBI single and eventually scored on Jonathan Hansell’s squeeze bunt to put Brooksville up 6-3.
Whittington, who followed Sheets and Simon to the mound, went two innings for the win. Drost nailed down the save.
Benson swung the big stick with a triple, a single and three RBIs as Sterlington out-hit Florida 8-6. Eason tripled, Simon and Duplechin doubled and Sheets, Risinger and Mangrum singled.
Contreras went 2-for-2 with two singles, a pair of walks and two runs scored to pace Florida. Matthew Torres was 2-for-4, and Rodriguez and Galda doubled.
Note: All World Series games may be viewed on livestream at lspn.live.
*****
AT STERLINGTON SPORTS COMPLEX
(Double elimination)
Saturday’s Games
Game 1 — Laurel, Miss. 5, Marshall, Texas 1
Game 2 — Bladen County, N.C. 4, Monroe 1
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. 10, Parkwood, Tenn. 2
Game 4 — North Charleston, S.C. 17, Mangham 5
Game 5 — Ozark, Ala. 8, Mecklenburg County, Va. 1
Game 6 — Sterlington 8, Brooksville, Fla. 7
Sunday’s Games
Game 7 — Monroe vs. Marshall, Texas, 10 a.m. (Field 3)
Game 8 — Parkwood, Tenn. vs. Mangham, 10 a.m. (Field 1)
Game 9 — Brooksville, Fla. vs. Mecklenburg, Va., 1 p.m. (Field 3)
Game 10 — Laurel, Miss. vs. Bladen County, N.C., 1 p.m. (Field 1)
Game 11 — North Charleston, S.C. vs. Prescott, Ark., 4 p.m. (Field 3)
Game 12 — Sterlington vs. Ozark, Ala., 4 p.m. (Field 1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.