West Monroe quarterback Garrett Kahmann suffered a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder on a hit suffered against Neville Friday night in the Bayou Jamb 2019.
After learning of the significance of the injury Tuesday night and processing the information, Kahmann’s family called West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge and informed Arledge that Kahmann would not pursue season-ending surgery as of now.
“They think the best thing to do is to wait and see what happens,” Arledge said. “What I’ve understood is that they will not go forward with the surgery right now, and that’s good news for the football team.”
That information doesn’t change Kahmann’s status for Friday night’s season opener against Ridgeway. Kahmann is still out and Lane Little will start at quarterback.
“You can’t say it’s the end of the season,” Arledge said. “It’s next man up. And right now, it’s Lane Little. We think he’ll do a good job.”
Arledge said he initially thought the injury was a sprain and that it would take one or two weeks of rehab before getting Kahmann back. When he got the call Tuesday night about the significance of Kahmann’s injury, Arledge’s heart sunk.
“(Kahmann) was devastated at the thought of not being able to play his senior year,” Arledge said. “You can’t cry over spilled milk, but you do want to cry over it. My heart goes out to him. He’s been groomed for this. To me, he’s the perfect high school quarterback because he’s such a tremendous leader.”
The Rebels immediate future won’t include Kahmann at quarterback but Arledge suggested it was possible Kahmann returns to the position in the future.
“We’re not ruling that out,” Arledge said. “I’m just relaying what the family told me this morning. And I think that’s good because his dad’s out of town. I know they’ve put a lot of thought into (surgery) because it is life-changing whatever decision you make.”
Kahmann is a 2020 ULM commit.
