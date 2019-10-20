Carroll is looking to get back on point offensively as it enters a tough three-game stretch to close out the regular season.
Montrelle Jones’ touchdown run and Jackie Wallace’s extra point staked the Bulldogs to an early 7-0 lead in last week’s game at Caldwell Parish. But Carroll’s offense was held scoreless the rest of the way in an eventual 20-13 loss. Defensive end Jackie Wallace accounted for the Bulldogs’ second touchdown on a scoop and score.
“We struggled to move the ball,” Carroll coach Alex Washington said. “Since the (Week 5) bye week, we have struggled a little bit. We have to get back to running the ball, and getting the ball to guys in space when they are open.”
Carroll averaged 38.2 points per game through the first four weeks of the season, but has only scored 38 points in the two weeks since the opening date.
Following the bye week, the Bulldogs opened District 2-3A play with a 25-14 win over Richwood. Penalties were the culprit against the Rams as touchdown runs by Montrelle Jones and Jacoby Brown were wiped off the books. Jones’ run was an 85-yarder.
“Against Richwood, we had a couple of questionable calls go against us,” Washington said. “You can’t complain about that, but the game wasn’t as close as the score indicated.”
Washington, however, was disappointed in Friday night’s season-low point production against Caldwell.
“It wasn’t anything to with Caldwell’s scheme,” Washington said. “Our kids just weren’t executing.”
Washington said junior quarterback Antonio Hollins will continue to take the majority of the snaps.
“Antonio is in a little bit of a slump, but he has to play his way through it,” Washington said. “Our best chance to win is with Antonio at quarterback and Cedric (Woods) at receiver.”
Carroll played well enough to win on the defensive side vs. Caldwell.
“Defensively, we played pretty good, and created some turnovers. We just weren’t able to do anything offensively,” Washington said.
Freshman defensive tackle Jy Brown drew his second straight start against Caldwell, and continued to impress along with ends Wallace and Ryan DeBurr.
“Jy really did some good stuff Friday night,” Washington said. “Our ends did some good things, too.”
Starting with Friday night’s home game vs. Wossman (4-3, 0-1), the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0) close out the regular season slate with three conference games. Carroll will also host Union on Friday, Nov. 1 before traveling to Sterlington on Thursday, Nov. 8.
“We feel like if we can get back to the fundamentals, we’ll be fine,” Washington said. “We have a couple of physical teams ahead of us. But if we get a good gameplan together and the kids believe we can win, we should be all right.”
