Carroll makes the trip down I-20 to play Huntington in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium on Friday night.
Both teams are trying to bounce back from their first loss.
Huntington started the season with back-to-back wins over Plain Dealing (47-21) and city rival Booker T. Washington (34-32) before bowing to Class 5A Benton (57-30) last week.
Carroll coach Alex Washington is impressed with the Raiders’ athleticism.
“Huntington has some great looking kids,” Washington said. “They fly around to the ball defensively. Offensively, they use a lot of formations and try to get you to line up wrong.”
Carroll opened the season in Shreveport with a 42-18 triumph over Booker T. Washington and shutout Madison Parish 42-0 in its Week 2 home opener. Last week, the Bulldogs came up on the short end of a 52-28 tally on a rainy night at Bastrop.
Tied 14-14, the wheels came off for the Bulldogs in the third quarter against the Rams (3-0).
Down 22-14, the Bulldogs fumbled at the Bastrop 5 on their next possession.
The turnover would prove costly as the Rams went 95 yards to open up a 28-14 lead.
Moments later, the Rams cashed in after recovering an onside kick to break the game open.
“They hit us with an onside kick and went on to score again, and it was downhill from there,” Washington said.
Carroll had some success through the air prior to the rain. Antonio Hollins was involved in all three of the Bulldogs’ offensive touchdowns, running for two and connecting with Armiyel Bell for another. Pakoyrie Goins turned a mishandled punt return into a scoop and score for a special teams touchdown.
After matching last year’s victory total through the first two weeks of the season, the Bulldogs are looking to regroup from their first taste of adversity.
“The kids were down a little bit after the game because the knew it shouldn’t have gotten out of hand they way it did,” Washington said. “Some of the kids felt like they let the team down.”
Washington was disappointed in Carroll’s tackling against Bastrop.
“We had some poor tackling,” Washington said. “We’ll fix the tackling issue this week, and hopefully come out with a win in Shreveport. We still have a chance to be 3-1 going into the bye week with two weeks to prepare for Richwood.”
Carroll opens District 2-3A play at home against Richwood on Oct. 11.
Running back Montrelle Jones and Hollins have earned Washington’s trust with their play through the first three weeks.
“Montrelle has been running the ball well,” Washington said.
Hollins took all but a handful of the snaps last week.
“Antonio is doing a good job running the offense,” Washington said. “He doesn’t turn the ball over, and he puts us in the right play most of the time.”
