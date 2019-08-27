Kicking off the Eddie Robinson Classic, the Carroll Bulldogs line up against the Lincoln Prep Panthers on Friday at 5 p.m. at Grambling State University. Also on the docket will be Rayville vs. Arcadia at 7 p.m. and John Ehret vs. Evangel at 9 p.m.
Carroll made its preseason debut last week, joining Richwood and West Ouachita for a three-way scrimmage in Cadeville.
Junior Antonio Hollins and senior Cedric Woods both took snaps at quarterback for the Bulldogs. Though Woods has two years of starting experience, second-year head coach Alex Washington would prefer to utilize his speed on the edge.
“Tony did a decent job. I didn’t think he put us in any bad situations,” Washington said. “Our passion game has to continue to come along, which it will with timing and getting the ball to the right person.”
Hollins and Woods will both likely see time behind center in the jamboree.
“We will continue to evaluate the situation carefully,” Washington said. “If Tony struggles a little, we’ll go with Cedric because we know what he offers. If Tony shows he can handle it, we’re going with Tony.”
In a more unheralded though no less important move, Char’Tavion Arrington appears to have solved any questions at center. The senior will continue to start at linebacker.
“Arrington has done a good job of snapping the ball and competing on the offensive line,” Washington said. “Our offensive line did a good job of blocking Friday. I thought we moved the ball pretty good. Hopefully, we can keep it going, and be successful offensively.”
Washington is counting on speed and athleticism to be among the Bulldogs’ strengths this season. Friday’s outing did nothing to change his mind.
“When we were able to get our athletes in space and allow them to be athletes, they did some good things,” Washington said. “We had some good spots and we had some bad spots, but you could see the team speed was there.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage.
“We were able to stop the run,” Washington said. “Defensively, I liked the way we competed.”
Carroll will continue to search for depth and evaluate personnel in the jamboree.
"Basically, we are just trying to put kids in different situations and see how they react,” Washington said.
Friday’s outing presents an opportunity to take another step forward.
“The kids were excited about the scrimmage, and are going to try to feed from the momentum going into the jamboree,” Washington said. “Hopefully we can leave Grambling on a positive note and start getting ready for Booker T. Washington in Week 1.”
Carroll opens the season vs. BTW on Friday, Sept. 6 in Shreveport.
