There is something different about the Carroll Bulldogs this season, and it’s reflected in their record.
After falling behind late in the first half, Carroll exploded for 19 unanswered points during a three-minute span to dispose of Wossman 29-8 in the Baby Bayou Classic.
Combined with a 25-14 Week 6 victory over Richwood, Thursday night’s victory vs. Wossman completed Carroll’s first sweep of its south side rivals since 2009.
“It’s special to get Wossman and Richwood in the same year,” said Carroll second-year head coach Alex Washington, who helped the Bulldogs pull off the same feat as a freshman in 2003. “It’s been awhile since it’s happened.”
Carroll’s current players understood the significance of the Richwood-Wossman double as the subject came up several times over postgame hamburgers.
Besides earning south Monroe bragging rights, the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-0 District 2-3A) remained in the hunt for the conference championship. Carroll closes out the regular season with a tough two-week stretch, which includes a Friday night home game vs. Union Parish and a Thursday, Nov. 7 road trip to Sterlington.
“We’re going to savor this victory until Sunday hits, and move on to next week. We go Sunday through Friday,” Washington said. “We have to be up for the challenge the next two weeks because we know (Union and Sterlington) are going to try to run it down our throats.”
Wossman (4-4, 0-2) has been outscored 78-20 since starting district play two weeks ago.
“We have to find a way to score more points,” Wossman coach Dean Smith said. “We’re averaging 10 points a game over the past two weeks. You’re not going to win many games when you only score eight points, but it’s over with now. We have to get ready for Richwood next week.”
Aaron’s Ace?
When asked to share his team and individual goals during a preseason interview with The Citizen, wide receiver/cornerback Cedric Woods said that he wanted to help the Bulldogs win the district championship and to be an Aaron’s Ace.
Coming off of a 2-8 season, Carroll appeared to be a longshot for the district title at the time. A Carroll win over Union and a Sterlington victory over Richwood would set the state for a Week 10 showdown for the 2-3A championship.
“This was a huge win,” said Woods, who finished his career 2-2 in the Baby Bayou Classic. “We beat them my freshman year, and it really means a lot to beat them as a senior. It’s a blessing to be able to share this moment with my teammates.”
Woods made a strong case for a coveted Aaron’s Ace award as issued by KNOE sports director Aaron Dietrich. The Louisiana Tech commit scored the game’s first touchdown on a 74-yard pick-6, and put the Bulldogs ahead to stay with an astounding 54-yard TD reception and run.
“This is my best chance to be an Aaron’s Ace,” Woods said. “Montrelle (Jones) made Aaron’s Aces a while back, so maybe this is my week.”
As impressive as both touchdowns were, his best play may have been one that did not result in a score.
Playing man coverage, a backpedaling Woods intercepted his second pass of the evening while falling backward on a deep ball at the Carroll 27.
“That was a Division I type play,” Washington said of Woods’ second pick.
Woods started at quarterback the past two years before moving to wide receiver this season.
“It was good to see Cedrick have a game like that. I think Cedric has been struggling a little because we have taken the ball out of his hands at quarterback,” Washington said. “With Antonio Hollins at quarterback, we can get the ball to our playmakers in space, and people can no longer key in on Cedric. Having Cedric at wide receiver allows us to operate in different ways.”
Regardless of whether or not Woods is recognized as an Aaron’s Ace, he has already received one award for his efforts in the Wossman game. Joined by his parents near midfield, Woods was presented with the game’s MVP trophy.
Tip drill
Woods began his MVP performance with a 74-yard touchdown return down the left sideline on a pass that was tipped by teammate Bobby Williams.
“Once I got the pick, I just ran for my life trying to get to the end zone,” Woods said.
Jackie Wallace’s PAT put the C-Dogs in front 7-0 with 2:34 to play in the first quarter.
Wossman then drove to the Carroll 31 before Derrick Conner and a pack of Bulldogs shut down a fourth-and-two running play for a loss of seven.
A pass interference flag and an 18-yard pass from Hollins to Armiyel Bell led to first-and-goal at the 9 before Wossman’s Andrew Miles recovered a fumble at the 15.
Carroll regained possession on Woods’ second interception, but a Kendon Williams sack soon brought on the punting unit.
Wallace then boomed a 51-yard punt, which was downed by Andre Hill at the 1.
Eleven plays and 99 yards later, Jessie Booker barged into the end zone from eight yards out. Antrell Green’s 2-point pass to Dezmeon Watson put the ’Cats ahead, 8-7, with 1:41 left in the half.
Wossman’s lead lasted for only one play.
Setting up at their own 46 after an unsuccessful onside kick attempt, the Bulldogs responded swiftly and effectively. Taking a pass from Hollins to the left side, Woods eluded several would-be tacklers with a series of moves, and broke into the secondary for a 54-yard touchdown strike. The PAT was blocked, but the Bulldogs had regained the upper hand, 13-8.
“That’s the difference between this year and last year — the kids kept fighting,” Washington said. “Last year, they would have hung their heads after giving up a 99-yard drive. These kids have played a lot of ball. As soon as last season ended, they went right to work, so it’s not surprising they are having success. It’s just a question of how it’s going to happen.”
On Wossman’s next offensive snap, Conner’s 38-yard pick-6 was negated by a flag for a helmet-to-helmet hit.
Still, the Bulldogs had quality field position at the plus-28. Finding a gaping hole up the middle, Jones took it to the house to give Carroll a 19-8 advantage with 56 seconds to play in the half.
Carroll landed the knockout punch shortly into the second half.
Jacoby Brown returned the second half kickoff to the Wossman 49.
A facemask infraction against the Wildcats eventually led to fourth-and-three from the 18. Rolling to his right, Hollins threw to Bell for the touchdown. Wallace’s PAT made it 26-8 with 10:23 left in the third quarter.
Booker was ejected two plays into the Wildcats’ next series. He finished the abbreviated outing with 149 yards on 15 carries.
Hill’s fourth down sack early in the fourth quarter set up Wallace’s 30-yard field goal, which wrapped up the scoring with 7:25 remaining.
Flagfest
With the two teams combining to incur 30 flags for 273 yards, the game took nearly three hours to finish. Wossman was flagged a staggering 18 times for 172 yards, while the Bulldogs were cited 12 times for 101.
Notes: The numbers 2939 were added to the back of Carroll’s pregame T-shirts for the game, and the Bulldogs went on to successfully defend their castle at 2939 Renwick Street. … Grambling State University head coach Broderick Fobbs attended the game in its entirety. Fobbs’ father, Lee Fobbs, played and later served as head coach at Carroll.
__________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
WHS ………………………… CHS
13 …....… First downs ……….. 13
40-259 .. Rushes-yards …….. 30-73
89 …..….. Passing yards ……. 103
24-9-3 … Passes (A-C-I) ….. 14-6-0
2-34.5 … Punts-avg. ………. 4-32.2
4-0 ….…. Fumbles-lost ……. 1-1
18-172 .. Penalties-yards ….. 12-101
SCORING SUMMARY
Wossman … 0 8 0 0—8
Carroll ……. 7 12 7 3—29
FIRST QUARTER
C—Cedric Woods 74-interception return (Jackie Wallace kick), 2:34
SECOND QUARTER
W—Jessie Booker 8-run (Dezmeon Watson pass from Antrell Green)m, 1:41
C—Woods 54-pass from Antonio Hollins (kick blocked), 1:28
C—Montrelle Jones 28-run (run failed), 0:46
THIRD QUARTER
C—Armiyel Bell 18-pass from Hollins (Wallace kick), 10:23
FOURTH QUARTER
C—Wallace 30-FG, 7:25
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Wossman: Jessie Booker 15-149-1. Carroll: Montrelle Jones 15-92-1.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Wossman: Montrelle Green 24-9-3-89-0. Carroll: Hollins 14-6-0-103-2.
RECEIVING—Wossman: Quron Harris 4-43, Pat Williams II 2-29, Anthony Smith 1-11, Dezmeon Watson 1-9. Carroll: Armiyel Bell 3-44-1, Cedric Woods 2-55-1, Jones 1-4.
