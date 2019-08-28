2018 Record: 2-8.
Quote of the Summer: We have right at 20 seniors. We are going to depend on those guys to bring it home for us,” — Carroll coach Alex Washington.
Overview: Two years removed from a 9-3 campaign, Carroll dipped to 4-7 in 2017 and missed the playoffs last season.
Second-year head coach Alex “Tank” Washington is counting on a strong senior class to help the Bulldogs turn the corner. Compared to this time last year, the Carroll alumnus sees a world of difference.
“From day one, we have been trying to instill discipline in our kids,” Washington said. “Kids are going to mess up, but you have to be consistent with them and let them know what’s right and what’s wrong.”
What’s right is showing up for summer workouts and preseason camp.
“We had a great summer. We had good participation in 7-on-7s,” Washington said. “Now that school has started, we have to block out the distractions and continue to grow as a team. I feel like we are going in the right direction.”
Things are looking up for the long haul as well. Washington is counting on a freshman class which has never lost a game to bring new energy to the program.
“Our freshmen went undefeated as seventh and eighth-graders,” Washington said. “We are going to try to feed off the momentum they have.
“We have eight freshmen games and we are playing a JV schedule because we have some 10th graders who need some playing time. Hopefully, we get the lead in some games so we can give our freshmen some Friday night reps, too.”
As usual, the Bulldogs have a stockpile of athletes. Depth on the line — offensive and defensive — remains a concern, though.
Offense: In an effort to get the ball to senior Louisiana Tech commit Cedric Woods in space, junior Anthony Hollins will be given every opportunity to win the starting quarterback job. Woods, who started at QB the past two seasons and is entering his senior season, will play multiple roles in the offense.
“We can create matchup problems by lining Cedric up at running back or stretching him out at wide receiver,” Washington said. “He will still play quarterback some, but we are gonig to move him around so people can’t just key on him.”
Washington plans to lean more on the running game this year, while developing an effective passing attack.
“Hollins is more of a pocket guy,” Washington said. “We are going to run the ball a lot more. But when the time comes to make passes, we are going to depend on (Hollins and Woods) to get the job done. They have shown they can do it. We are just trying to be more consistent.
“We want to put our speed out there and spread people out, but we still want to run the ball.”
One of seven returning offensive starters, junior Montrelle Jones is coming off of a solid sophomore campaign. He is joined in a deep backfield by seniors Pakoyrie Goins and Jackie Wallace.
Derrick Conner, who earned first-team All-District 2-3A honors on both sides of the field as a sophomore, is the tight end with senior Ryan DeBurr as the backup.
Carroll must replace one of its primary receivers, Jhamar Forbes. Senior Jacoby Brown, a returning starter, is accompanied in the wide receiver corps by junior Emontae Brown and Woods.
First-team All-District left tackle Isaiah Taylor spearheads an all-senior offensive line. Also back are left guard Kevin Hamilton and right tackle Malik Long, who ascended into a starting spot late last season. Char’Tavion Arrington, who doubles at middle linebacker, has taken on the center role with Darrell Gilbert assuming the right guard post.
“The only one I am concerned about is Char’Tavion because center is a new position for him. But, so far, he has shown he can do it,” Washington said.
Conner and junior Markee Hatfield are the kickers.
“We had a decent kicking game last year, and we hope to build on that,” Washington said.
Jacoby Brown and Woods will return kicks.
Defense: Most of Carroll’s linemen will see double duty.
“We have a group of about eight who are going to have to play offensively and defensively,” Washington said. “We are going to try to give them a couple of blows here and there, but most of the time they are going to have to be ready to go.”
Three starters return to the front four with Wallace at end and Hamilton and Taylor at the tackles. DeBurr takes over at the other end. Senior Jayon Bingham provides depth at tackle.
Linebacker is projected as the strength of the defense. Arrington, a four-year starter, and Conner, a first-team All-District performer, are the veterans of the bunch. Goins and Oshun Bryant have the inside track on the remaining two spots.
“We are going to depend on Char’Tavion to get the calls in and out, and make sure we are lined up right,” Washington said.
First-team All-District honoree Xylon Kirkpatrick leaves a void in the secondary. Woods, who is projected as a cornerback at the next level, and senior safety Donald Nabors return. Junior Johntavious Jenkins is expected to start at the other corner.
Seniors LaDarrius Goldsberry and LaDarrius McFee could both figure into the secondary equation. Both missed the entire 2019 campaign with knee injuries.
“Both of those guys are coming along,” Yanez said of Goldsberry and McFee. “They are both seniors so it means a little more to them.”
Wallace is the punter while Arrington and Taylor are entrusted with the snapping.
District outlook: Carroll picked up its only conference win last year against Madison Parish, which was reclassified to Class 2A. The Bulldogs gave Richwood a scare in a one-point setback (24-23), but lost to Sterlington by 26, and Wossman and Union Parish by 34 points apiece.
Based on their wealth of experience, the C-Dogs expect to be more competitive in District 2-3A this time around. Provided the linemen stay healthy, they could make a jump in the standings.
