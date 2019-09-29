For the fourth consecutive week, West Ouachita won a war of attrition to remain unbeaten in 2019 season.
Quite frankly there hasn’t been much variation from that main ingredient for victories on Friday nights. But that doesn’t mean West Ouachita faced the same ol’ test in Friday night’s 42-28 victory against Lakeside. The Warriors had weapons, and a lot of them.
“I’ll be honest with you, the two tapes that I had on them a lot of these kids weren’t playing,” West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton said. “We faced them in a 7-on-7 earlier this summer and struggled with their athleticism, so when I watched the games against Mangham and Bossier, I noticed there were like four of them missing. They had the injury bug. Sure enough, they showed up against us.”
Middleton’s pressure-heavy defensive scheme allowed some big Lakeside scoring plays early, but West Ouachita’s offensive line kept pounding away against a Lakeside team that used players on both sides of the ball. And eventually that sledgehammer broke through a wall of defenders.
“I would compare the way our line played last night to last year,” Middleton said. “I feel like physically, up front, we just handled them by the end of the game. We’re making progress up front. The tell-all will be when we get to Class 5A (competition). We know how good those teams will be. We just need to get this Homecoming win and then be off to (District) 2-5A.”
The Chiefs averaged six yards per play against Lakeside and produced three 100-yard rushers. Alfred Cole led West Ouachita with 133 yards and a score on 24 carries, while Brendon Crawford rushed for 106 yards and three scores on 12 attempts. Tobias Owens rushed for 115 yards and two scores on 22 rushes.
On defense, Montana King forced a big takeaway. King’s forced fumble was recovered by Reid Guirlando.
At 4-0, the Chiefs will look to close out its non-district schedule undefeated when West Ouachita hosts (0-4) Northwood. West Ouachita will begin district play the following week at Ouachita Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.