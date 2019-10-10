Ouachita Christian junior Hunter Herring has verbally agreed to accept a baseball scholarship offer from ULM.
As a sophomore, Herring helped the Eagles to a 34-5 record, the Division IV state championship and a No. 2 ranking in the final MaxPreps Small School National Poll.
An outfielder, Herring finished the season with a .500 batting average, a .552 on base percentage and a 1.052 slugging clip. He drove in 35 runs and scored 37 while producing two home runs, a triple, 11 doubles and drawing 25 walks.
Seeing spot duty on the mound, the right-hander was not involved in a decision in six appearances.
Herring is also in his first season as the Eagles’ starting quarterback. OCS carries a 4-1 record into Thursday night’s game at Cedar Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.