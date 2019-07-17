Dixie Majors 15U World Series starts Thursday

Starting Thursday with the 15 and under age division, the Sterlington Sports Complex will be the scene of three Dixie Majors World Series over the next two weeks.
Consisting of 16 teams from eight states, the 15U World Series will be played Thursday-Saturday.
The Pre-Majors (17U) and Majors (19U) World Series will run from Saturday, July 27-Wednesday, July 30.
In conjunction with the Sterlington Sports Complex, the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau submitted a successful bid to land all three tournaments.
“We greatly enjoy the excellent partnership we have developed with the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau,” Dixie Majors Commissioner/CEO Sandy Jones said during Wednesday’s press conference at the Fieldhouse Bar & Grill in Monroe. “The Sterlington Complex is outstanding. The teams are in for a real treat.”
“With teams coming in from nine different states over the next two weekends, it is going to have a big impact on the area,” said Scott Bruscato of the Monroe-West Monroe CVB. “Most of the motels in the area are almost full and people will be shopping at our stores and eating in our restaurants.”
Games from both tournaments will be live-streamed at lspn.live.
“We have five cameras on Field No. 1 and three cameras on No. 4. Those are our feature fields,” said Kerry Elee of the Sterlington Sports Complex. “No. 2 and No. 3 both have one camera. This feature has become a big, big plus for us.”
Opening ceremonies for the 15U World Series are set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Complex. Miss Louisiana will sing the National Anthem, followed by guest speakers and the introduction of teams. A skills competition and home run derby will wrap up the Opening Day activities.
Team members for the host Sterlington team include Mason Lawhon, Caden Hickman, Sterling Sims, Broc Hogan, Ian McGough, Max Risinger, Mason Owens, Carter Volion, Bryce Folmar, Kaden O’Quain, Caden Henry and John Barr. Head coach is John Risinger, assisted by Greg McGough and Rick Owens.
Listed on West Monroe’s roster are Chase Shows, Chase McGough, Jonathan Treno, Colin Rowe, Evan Thomas, Aidan Warner, Ty Bowen, Nathan Lucas, Dylan Burnaman, Tyler Paine, Blayne Burford, Ryland Taylor and Cole Parker, head coach Chad Burford, and coaches Chris Long and Ben Bowen.
Sterlington and West Monroe are joined by Dyersburg, Tenn. and Camden, Ark. in Pool A.
Rounding out the field are North Charleston, S.C., DeRidder, Independence and Troy, Ala. in Pool B; Enterprise, Ala., Franklin, Gonzales and Bartow, Fla. in Pool C; and Charlotte County, Va., Brownsville, Texas, Adamsville, Tenn. and Jefferson Parish East Bank in Pool D.
Pool play gets underway on all four fields at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Friday.
Pool play winners advance to the semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by the championship game at 1 p.m.
2019 15U Dixie Majors World Series Schedule
(POOL PLAY)
Thursday, July 18
Game 1 — Dyersburg, Tenn. vs. Sterlington, 9 a.m. (Field 1)
Game 2 — Camden, Ark. vs. West Monroe, 9 a.m. (F3)
Game 3 — North Charleston, S.C. vs. DeRidder, 9 a.m. (F4)
Game 4 — Independence vs. Troy, Ala., 9 a.m. (F5)
Game 5 — Enterprise, Ala. vs. Franklin, 11:30 a.m. (F1)
Game 6 — Gonzales vs. Bartow, Fla., 11:30 a.m. (F3)
Game 7 — Charlotte County, Va. vs. Brownsville, Texas, 11:30 a.m. (F4)
Game 8 — JPRD East vs. Adamsville, Tenn., 11:30 a.m. (F5)
Friday, July 19
Game 9 — Enterprise, Ala. vs. Gonzales, 9 a.m. (F1)
Game 10 — Franklin vs. Bartow, Fla., 9 a.m. (F3)
Game 11 — Charlotte County, Va. vs. JPRD East, 9 a.m. (F4)
Game 12 — Brownsville, Texas vs. Adamsville, Tenn., 9 a.m. (F5)
Game 13 — Dyersburg, Tenn. vs. Camden, Ark., 11 a.m. (F1)
Game 14 — Sterlington vs. West Monroe, 11 a.m. (F3)
Game 15 — North Charleston, S.C. vs. Independence, 11 a.m. (F4)
Game 16 — DeRidder vs. Troy, Ala., 11 a.m. (F5)
Game 17 — Bartow, Fla. vs. Enterprise, 2 p.m. (F1)
Game 18 — Franklin vs. Gonzales, 2 p.m. (F3)
Game 19 — Adamsville, Tenn. vs. Charlotte County, Va., 2 p.m. (F4)
Game 20 — Brownsville, Texas vs. JPRD East, 2 p.m. (F5)
Game 21 — Troy, Ala. vs. North Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m. (F1)
Game 22 — DeRidder vs. Independence, 5 p.m. (F4)
Game 23 — West Monroe vs. Dyersburg, Tenn., 7 p.m. (F1)
Game 24 — Sterlington vs. Camden, Ark., 7 p.m. (F4)
Saturday, July 20
Semifinals
Game 25 — Pool A Champ vs. Pool B Champ, 10 a.m. (F1)
Game 26 — Pool C Champ vs. Pool D Champ, 10 a.m. (F4)
Championship
Game 27 — Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 1 p.m. (F1)
