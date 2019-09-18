Playing up two classifications for the second straight week, the Ouachita Christian Eagles face the Jena Giants on Friday night at Steven Fitzhugh Field.
OCS is looking to bounce back from a 40-19 loss to 2018 Class 3A state runner-up Sterlington against the defending District 3-3A champion Giants.
“We go from playing a good 3A team in Sterlington to another good 3A team in Jena,” OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “Being in these battles is going to make us better. Looking at the schedule before the season started, we knew these back-to-back weeks were going to be two of the toughest tests on our schedule because of their size and depth.”
Jena resembles Oak Grove, ranked No. 1 Class 3A, size-wise.
“Sterlington, Jena and Oak Grove are the three biggest teams we’ll play,” Fitzhugh said. "Jena has a real good running back and a big, big line. One thing that jumps out at you on film is the way their line gets off the ball, offensively and defensively.”
Jena brings a 2-0 record into the contest with wins over Franklin Parish (32-7) and St. Louis (21-16).
Running back Trelon Jones is the focal point of the Giants’ attack, along with quarterback Jordan Jackson and wide receiver Cameron Johnson.
“Jena is a very talented team,” Fitzhugh said. “They had a lot of speed at the skill positions.”
Last week’s loss to Sterlington, the top-ranked team in 3A, dropped the Eagles to 1-1.
Dallas Reagor’s 60-yard run on the final play of the first half extended the Panthers’ lead to 20-7, and the Eagles never fully recovered.
“The touchdown before the half was the play of the game,” Fitzhugh said. “We’re down 14-7 with five seconds left in the half and Reagor goes for 60. We talk about finishing strong, and we didn’t finish the first half very strong.
“The good thing about the regular season is when you come up short, you can learn from it and move on. We’re looking forward to getting back on the field Friday night.”
Quarterback Hunter Herring accounted for both touchdowns against Sterlington on a pair of eight-yard runs. Herring rushed for 97 yards on 16 carries. OCS finished with 170 yards on the ground and 93 through the air.
Fitzhugh is hoping for more production from the passing game this week as the Eagles completed just 10-of-31 attempts for 93 yards.
“It starts with our blocking, and giving our quarterback more time to throw the ball,” Fitzhugh said.
The loss offset the Eagles’ 4-0 turnover advantage.
Eli Extine’s 28-yard interception return on the first play from scrimmage enabled the Eagles to start their first possession from the Sterlington 33. However, the Eagles were unable to convert on fourth-and-two from the 25, and turned the ball over on downs.
Aidan Ham added another interception in the second quarter for the Eagles.
OCS allowed 428 yards against Sterlington, including 336 by land.
“Defensively, we have to play with a lower pad level,” Fitzhugh said. “If not, those guys will pick you up and take you for a ride.”
Next Friday, Jena travels to Tioga, while the Eagles open District 2-1A play at Sicily Island.
