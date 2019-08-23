2018 Record: 8-4
Quote of the Summer: “We have talked about finishing better. We talk about staying on top of things, never letting our intensity down, always being one step ahead and knowing our responsibilities,” — OCS wide receiver/cornerback Eli Extine.
Overview: For Ouachita Christian, 2018 was the season that could have been. Three losses by a collective six points resulted in an 8-4 season.
Using summer workout attendance as a barometer, the Eagles appear determined to turn last year’s pain into this year’s gain. OCS targets a minimum of 24 summer workouts. Players who participate in 30 sessions or more are rewarded with a steak dinner.
“This is going to be the most steaks we have ever cooked,” coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “This is one of the best summers I can remember us having as far as the kids getting up here and working in the weight room. I came in at 8:30 the other morning, an hour into the workout, and could hear the noise as soon as I opened the door. The enthusiasm has been great.”
Experience — the Eagles return 16 starters, including 10 on defense — and depth never hurt.
“I feel like we have good depth this year, overall,” Fitzhugh said. “I feel like we can put a kid in and never miss a beat. There have been times in the past where we couldn’t do that.”
Two-time defending Division IV state champion Lafayette Christian will be tough to unseat, but this could be the Eagles’ best teams since the 2014 state championship season.
Offense: Hunter Herring is among six incumbents on offense, though he has switched places from tight end/wide receiver to quarterback. His progress was hindered by a summer back injury, but the athletic 6-3, 195-pound junior resumed workouts on July 22.
Herring attempted only one pass last season as a backup to Turner Carr, but Fitzhugh likes his potential.
“Hunter made good reads and good throws in 7-on-7s,” Fitzhugh said. “I’m confident he will do a great job."
Freshman Landon Graves is Herring’s backup.
Versatile senior Will Fitzhugh is a proven playmaker as a runner, receiver and return man. His 2018 season totals included 178 carries for 1,298 yards (7.3 yards per carry),26 receptions for 527 yards (20.3 yards per catch) and 29 touchdowns (18 rushing, nine receiving, two kick returns).
Juniors Van David Matherne and Dillon Dougan will also factor into the backfield equation. Matherne caught eight passes for 102 yards and three scores while Dougan carried 16 times for 121 yards and a touchdown during an abbreviated season.
“Van David caught several key passes last year and is a key blocker for us at fullback,” Fitzhugh said. “Dillon had a big year for us as a freshman, but was hurt most of last year. He has shown great speed this summer.”
With Herring (21 receptions, 412 yards, 4 TDs) now throwing passes and the departure of Gavin Shepherd (24-394-8), the Eagles have some openings at receiver. Senior Eli Extine (24-426) returns in the slot after averaging 17.8 yards per catch. Sophomore Tristan Wiley has had a promising summer.
Senior tackle Grant Mashaw is the mainstay of the offensive line after earning All-State honors last season.
“We moved Grant from the offensive line to linebacker midway through his sophomore season, and he started every game on the line last year,” Fitzhugh said. “He’s a very coachable kid.”
Senior guard Garrett Folds, who suffered a season-ending injury in the Bayou Jamb, and sophomore James David Miller will occupy two of the remaining spots up front as the Eagles seek to replace Cole Hathaway, Carter Tan and Nick Wood.
“Getting Garrett Folds back is big plus,” Fitzhugh said. “James David Miller moves well and is one of the strongest guys on the team in the weight room. He played a lot last year.”
Competing for the remaining two starting spots are seniors Ethan Hogan, Jacob Ogden and sophomores Avery Pilgreen, Casey Cobb and Andy Weatherford. Hogan, a starting linebacker, was a fill-in starter last season, and Ogden, Pilgrean and Cobb saw significant action.
“We have some good depth and competition on the offensive line,” Fitzhugh said. “Somebody is going to have to earn those spots.”
Andrew Beattie, who did most of the kicking last year, moved to Georgia, leaving the door open for sophomore Samuel Harrell.
“Samuel works super hard in the weight room and is potentially one of the best kickers we have ever had because of his strength,” Fitzhugh said. “You can hear the ball when it comes off his foot.”
Will Fitzhugh averaged 29.2 yards on 17 kickoff returns and 21.5 on five punt returns.
Defense: With everyone except Shepherd back from last year, the Eagles should be sound defensively. Herring (20 tackles, two tackles for loss) could possibly see spot duty at strong safety and defensive end.
Juniors Chris Holyfield (31 tackles, 8 TFL) and James Forte, who was lost for the season in Week 3, are the ends.
Junior Henry Messinger, a 6-0, 170-pound nose guard, ties up the middle of the line.
“Henry was a big-time playmaker for us last year,” Fitzhugh said. “He’s not big, but his quickness creates a lot of havoc.
Ethan Hogan and Mashaw give the Eagles a pair of three-year starters at linebacker. Hogan logged a team-high 103 tackles, 11 for negative yardage, while Mashaw collected 65 stops and nine TFLs. Also back is senior Jon Thomas Dixon, who tallied 85 tackles, a team-high 18 stops in the backfield, an interception and two forced fumbles.
“If I had to pick a surprise player of the year from last year, it would be Jon Thomas Dixon,” Fitzhugh said. “He made a lot of things happen on the defensive side of the ball. It was fun to watch him grow up.”
Sophomore Kade Woods, a University of Alabama baseball commit, is the rover in the Eagles’ 3-3-5 scheme. In six games as a freshman, Woods accounted for 37 tackles, six TFLs and two picks.
“I have never seen a freshman play with so much confidence,” Fitzhugh said. “He wants to hit you, which grabbed my attention early. Kade played baseball, and still made over 30 workouts this summer. He loves football and we’re glad he has continued to be a multi-sport guy. Football is a good outlet for his aggression.”
Extine (23 tackles, two interceptions) will again double as a corner.
“Eli is a solid athlete, who started every game last year,” Fitzhugh said. “He understands that he is going to have to be one of the guys who has to play both ways.”
Among the long line of potential replacements vying to fill Shepherd’s vacated cornerback spot are seniors Christian Gray (76 tackles, 12 TFL), Walker Morris (17 tackles, one INT) and Chase Simmons, junior Julian Stephenson and Wiley.
Rounding out the starting secondary are a pair of ball-hawking safeties, Will Fitzhugh and junior Aidan Ham.
Fitzhugh was responsible for five of the Eagles’ 20 interceptions last year and posted 78 tackles.
“Will is our leader in the secondary, who can see the whole picture. He makes sure everybody is lined up right,” coach Fitzhugh said. “He does a great job on run support, has a good nose for the football and plays the ball well in the air.”
Ham was in on 47 tackles and ranked second on the team with four picks.
“Aidan is kind of our Swiss Army knife back there,” Fitzhugh said. “We play him wherever we need him. Last year, on one particular drive, we played him at defensive end, outside linebacker and safety. It was just according to which defense we were in. He’s the guy who allows us to be multiple in whatever we do. He had several interceptions late in the year, and is a tenacious hitter as well.”
John Daniel Thomas, a 130-pound junior, is the long snapper.
“John Daniel is definitely not a heavyweight, but he gets the job done in that critical spot,” Fitzhugh said.
Punting is the Eagles’ biggest area of uncertainty after averaging only 24.2 yards per kick. Even more troubling, blocked punts cost the Eagles dearly in losses to Sterlington and Southern Lab.
“I read awhile back that you lose 90 percent of your games when you get a punt blocked,” Fitzhugh said.
District outlook: Led by Class 1A state runner-up Oak Grove, District 2-1A made substantial noise in the 2018 playoffs. Delhi advanced to the quarterfinals for its deepest postseason run in years. In the select sector, St. Fred won nine games and reached the second round. Fittingly, the Eagles dropped a 22-21 second round heartbreaker at home to No. 1 seed Southern Lab.
“Oak Grove blew us out, and we lost to Southern Lab by one, Sterlington by two and St. Frederick by three,” Fitzhugh said. “Oak Grove is going to have a good team again this year. It’s going to be a real competitive district again.”
Looking to move up in the standings are Cedar Creek, Delta Charter, Sicily Island and Tensas.
