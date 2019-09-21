WINNSBORO — Ladarius Shaw ran for a pair of touchdowns as Franklin Parish defeated Richwood 18-12 Friday night behind a clock-eating, ball control offense.
FPHS ran 58 plays to the Rams’ 47, and held a decisive 29:36-18:24 edge in time of possession.
Contrary to an embarrassing 62-0 Week 2 loss to Class 5A Ouachita, the Rams kept Friday’s game against the Class 4A Patriots competitive.
“Obviously, the scoreboard wasn’t as bad as last week, but I don’t know if we really, truly got better,” Yanez said. “What I tried to get our kids to understand was Franklin Parish is not trying to break a 60-yard run on you. They want three yards and a cloud of dust, and to keep their offense on the field.”
Leading 12-6 at the break, the Patriots followed their gameplan to perfection with a 16-play, 56-yard scoring drive to start the second half.
FPHS converted two fourth downs during the grueling 8-minute, 32-second possession. Fittingly, Shaw, who carried eight times for 25 yards during the drive, scored from a yard to put the Patriots up 18-6 with 3:28 left in the third quarter.
“Their offense was on the field the entire third quarter,” Yanez said. “When you don’t get off the field on third and fourth down, Franklin Parish is the type of team that beats you.”
Richwood turned the ball over at its own 22 three plays into its next series when Jardarius Mosely intercepted for the Patriots.
FPHS advanced to the 5 before the Rams’ defense prevented the game from getting out of hand with a fumble recovery.
From there, the visitors put together their best drive of the evening, covering 95 yards on a dozen plays.
Michael Sherman’s 52-yard pass to Anaji Wordlaw set up Kerry Meneweather’s nine-yard run as the Rams drew within 18-12 with six minutes remaining.
Demetric Whitlock’s 22-yard kickoff return with an additional 15 yards stepped off for a facemask, set the Patriots up with favorable field position at the plus-40.
FPHS eventually turned the ball over on downs at the 10, but the Rams were short on time with only 1:33 remaining.
“The easy thing to do is to blow it all up and start from scratch, but that’s not what we need,” Yanez said. “We need consistency. We need to stick with what we are doing, and do a better job of it.
“The kids played with a lot of heart, but we have some things to correct.”
One glaring of concern is the deep snap.
A high punt snap gave the Patriots a short field at the 11 for their opening series. Shaw crashed in from a yard out to give the home side a 6-0 advantage.
“Special teams hurt us again,” Yanez said. “This is the third straight week we have given the ball up inside the 10-yardline on bad snaps.”
C.J. Henderson’s 46-yard interception return — his second pick-6 of the season — tied the game at 6-6 with 5:19 left in the half.
After a defensive stop, the Rams regained possession at their own 30 on a punt.
But the momentum would quickly shift emphatically back to the Patriots. Troy Meadow’s interception on the first play of the series turned the ball back over to FPHS at the plus-45 near the three-minute mark.
Seven plays later, on fourth-and-goal from the 4, Keon Washington barreled into the end zone. FPHS had regained the upper hand, 12-6, just nine seconds before halftime.
Both teams now stand 1-2 on the season.
Richwood is at home against Bastrop on Friday, while the Patriots face LaSalle in Olla.
_______________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
RHS ………………………….. FP
10 ……… First downs ……..… 13
28-46 ….. Rushes-yards …… 54-230
95 ……… Passing yards …..… 0
19-5-3 … Passing (A-C-I) ….. 4-0-1
3-5 …….. Punts …………...….. 1-30
0-0 …….. Fumbles-lost ….…. 2-1
11-110 … Penalties-yards … 11-95
SCORING SUMMARY
Richwood …….….. 0 6 0 6—12
FPHS ……….……… 6 6 6 0—18
FIRST QUARTER
FP—Ladarius Shaw 1-run (kick failed), 7:40
SECOND QUARTER
R—CJ Henderson 46-interception return (run failed), 5:19
FP—Keon Washington 4-run (run failed), 0:09
THIRD QUARTER
FP—Shaw 1-run (kick failed), 3:40
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Kerry Meneweather 9-run (run failed), 6:00
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Richwood: Kerry Meneweather 14-63-1. Franklin Parish: Shaw 28-76-2, Washington 8-52-1, Mike Cooks 6-33, Terrell Richardson 4-30.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—Richwood: Michael Sherman 19-5-3-95-0. Franklin Parish: 4-0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Richwood: Anaji Wordlaw 1-52, Henderson 3-41.
