Change is in the air for Sterlington High football games. Sterlington now has a new home radio station with a new yet familiar voice calling the play-by-play.
Panthers’ games will now be carried on KMLB 105.7 FM/540 AM.
Ben Hackler moves into the play-by-play slot, succeeding Jimmy Guthrie. William Handy and Christ Sturdivant will remain with the crew as color commentator and sideline reporter/statistician, respectively.
This will mark Hackler’s first season in the broadcast booth, but he is certainly no stranger to the Sterlington football program. The pastor of First Baptist Church in Sterlington, Hackler serves as the Panthers’ team chaplain, a role he previously shared with Chad Merrell.
Hackler is a graduate of Sterlington High (Class of 2000) where he played for former coach and principal Dell Ashley. He was a freshman on Ashley’s first Sterlington team.
Hackler’s ties to Ashley go way back. As a youth, he was a ball boy when Ashley coached at Pickering. Also, Ashley was a deacon at the church pastored by Hackler’s father.
Guthrie joined the Panthers’ broadcast team in 2009 as color commentator, and later replaced Jay Via on play-by-play. He decided to step away from the broadcast booth and be a fan as his son, Joby Guthrie, is a junior offensive lineman for the Panthers. Jimmy Guthrie will continue to serve as the PA announcer for the Panthers’ home baseball games, and will remain behind the microphone for radio broadcasts.
