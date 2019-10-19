In a game that was deadlocked at halftime, Cedar Creek scored twice during a five-minute span in the third quarter to down visiting St. Frederick 21-7 Friday night.
Gunter Tannehill recovered a fumbled punt at the Cedar Creek 42 to set up St. Fred’s only touchdown. Alex Rightsell connected with Will Ellender on a third-and-nine pass from the 41 with 2:20 remaining in the first quarter. Ellender’s extra point made it 7-0.
Otherwise, it was a rugged night offensively for the Warriors, who mustered just 117 yards (59 rushing, 58 passing) and had an equal number of turnovers and first downs (3). St. Fred generated only one first down after halftime.
Cedar Creek tied the game with a marathon 15-play, 63-yard drive. Converting twice on fourth down, the Cougars took nine minutes off the clock before Brooks Auger hooked up with JT Stephens for an 11-yard touchdown pass on third-and-five. Ty Lolley tacked on the equalizer, bringing the score to 7-7 with 6:40 to play in the half.
Taking over at their own 45 after a St. Fred punt, the Cougars struck for a big play on their second possession of the final half. On third-and-11 from the 44, Auger found Lane Blue for a 56-yard TD strike to give The Creek its first lead, 14-7, with 7:25 to play in the third period.
Two series later, Blue’s 41-yard run led to Jed Worthey’s 10-yard touchdown scamper as the Cougars built a 21-7 lead at 2:30 in quarter number three.
Cedar Creek (5-2, 3-1 District 2-1A) ran 52 plays as compared to St. Fred’s 35, and held a 276-117 edge in total offense.
Auger carried 17 times for 86 yards, and completed 6-of-15 passes for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Blue had 69 yards rushing on 15 attempts and 69 yards receiving on two receptions.
Returning home from a two-game road swing, the Warriors (4-3, 2-2) await Delta Charter on Friday night.
__________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
SF ……………………………… CC
3 ……….. First downs …..…….. 12
37-169 … Rushes-yards …….. 37-169
107 ……. Passing yards ….….. 107
15-6-1 … Pases (A-C-I) ……… 15-6-1
3-29 …… Punts-avg. ………..… 3-29
2-2 …….. Fumbles-lost …….… 2-2
6-50 …… Penalties-yards …… 6-50
SCORING SUMMARY
St. Frederick ….. 7 0 0 0–7
Cedar Creek ….. 0 7 14 0—21
FIRST QUARTER
SF—Will Ellender 41-pass from Alex Rightsell (Ellender kick), 2:20
SECOND QUARTER
CC—JT Stephens 11-pass from Brooks Auger (Ty Lolley kick), 6:40
THIRD QUARTER
CC—Lane Blue 56-pass from Auger (Lolley kick), 7:25
CC—Jed Worthey 10-run (Lolley kick), 2:30
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—St. Frederick: Nelson Sparks 12-35. Cedar Creek: Auger 17-86, Blue 15-69.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—St. Frederick: Rightsell 6-16-2-58-1. Cedar Creek: Auger 15-6-1-107-2.
RECEIVING—St. Frederick: Ellender 2-41-1, Sparks 2-11. Cedar Creek: Blue 2-69-1, Stephens 4-38-1.
