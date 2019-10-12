St. Frederick held Sicily Island to zero yards total offense, and posted its third shutout of the season in a 30-0 District 2-1A road triumph Friday night.
Receiving the opening kickoff, the Tigers set up at their own 29.
Two plays later, Landrae James carried for 18 yards in what would be The Island’s longest gain of the contest.
Two touchdowns during a span of two minutes, two seconds late in the first quarter sent the Warriors to a 14-0 lead. With the defense limiting the Tigers to three first downs, that was more than enough.
St. Fred started its second series from the minus-45 after a Sicily Island punt. Three plays and a pass interference penalty later, Nelson Sparks rambled into the end zone from 12 yards out. Will Ellender’s PAT made it 7-0 with four minutes to play in the first period.
Taylor Howard’s fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff turned the ball back over to the Warriors at the Sicily Island 25.
Despite a holding flag, the Warriors were back in the end zone six plays later, complements of Alex Rightsell’s six-yard run.
Javelyn Robinson’s 25-yard kickoff return gave Sicily Island its best starting field position of the game. Crossing midfield for the only time, the Tigers advanced to the St. Fred 38 when James ran for 11 yards on third-and-four. With two of the next four plays resulting in negative yardage, the Warriors took over on downs at their own 47.
There was no further scoring until Ellender’s 24-yard field goal with 1:02 left in the half sent St. Fred into the break with a 17-0 advantage.
Ellender was also involved in the Warriors’ next score as his interception return to the Sicily Island 17 set up Rightsell’s two-yard run late in the third quarter.
St. Fred wrapped up the scoring with an 11-play, 56-yard drive. On fourth-and-two from the 19, Kolby Foster’s seven-yard pass to Sparks moved the chains prior to Michael Thompson’s one-yard TD plunge.
Sparks was responsible for the bulk of St. Fred’s 195 rushing yards with 114 stripes on 18 carries.
Causing mayhem from sideline to sideline, the Warriors stopped the Tigers in their tracks. Sicily Island had negative nine yards to show for 23 running plays and completed 3-of-9 passes for nine yards.
Both teams travel Friday night. St. Fred (4-2, 2-1) is paired against Cedar Creek in Ruston, while the Islanders (2-4, 0-3) seek to snap a four-game skid at Delhi.
_____________________________________________________________
By the Numbers
SF ……………….………….. SI
15 …….. First downs ……… 3
42-195 .. Rushes-yards … 23-(-)9
15 …….. Passing yards …… 9
6-3-0 …. Passes (A-C-I) … 9-3-2
3-35.3 … Punts-avg. ……. 5-29.2
0-0 ……. Fumbles-lost …. 1-1
2-15 ….. Penalties-yards .. 5-50
SCORING SUMMARY
St. Frederick ….. 14 3 7 6—30
Sicily Island ……..0 0 0 0—0
FIRST QUARTER
SF—Nelson Sparks 33-run (Will Ellender kick), 4:00
SF—Alex Rightsell 6-run (Ellender kick), 1:58
SECOND QUARTER
SF—Ellender 24-FG, 1:02
THIRD QUARTER
SF—Rightsell 2-run (Ellender kick), 0:34
FOURTH QUARTER
SF—Michael Thompson 1-run (kick failed), 2:40
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—St. Frederick: Sparks 18-114-1, Rightsell 11-30-2, Thompson 5-26-1.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD) — St. Frederick: Rightsell 5-2-0-8-0, Kolby Foster 1-1-0-7-0.
