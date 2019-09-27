Before West Monroe beat Evangel 23-7 Friday night at Don Shows Field, some Rebel players needed a history lesson about who exactly they were playing.
During the week, West Monroe offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt wrote the entire seven-game series on a white board, and the results detailed an unflattering 1-6 all-time record against the Eagles. This was news to many of the players, as some had never even heard of Evangel before this season. And why would they? The last time Evangel and West Monroe played was in 2004, and most of them were babies.
“They told us it was a big rivalry, but, I mean, we never played them,” West Monroe H-back Cayden Pierce said earnestly. “They just told us to do it for the players before us. I really didn’t fully understand the rivalry before this week.”
The records, the championship losses and the tales of tears were all put to bed Friday night. West Monroe’s rushing attack made sure of it.
The Rebels rushed for 338 yards — tailback Derome Williams accounted for 244 of those yards on 24 carries — as West Monroe expanded its 9-7 halftime lead in the second half with physical play.
“All it took was a little attitude adjustment,” West Monroe offensive coordinator Glenn Hunt said. “Coach (Jerry) Arledge challenged them at halftime.”
It wasn’t all pretty. Evangel and West Monroe combined for 28 penalties in the ballgame, and the Rebels passing game failed to take off. Rebel quarterback Lane Little was four-of-eight for 57 yards and an interception. But the Rebels defense clamped down on Evangel’s pass happy offense to blank the Eagles in the final three quarters.
West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said Evangel quarterback Blake Shapen, who is committed to play football and baseball at Arizona State, was as good a quarterback as the Rebels have seen in a long time.
“He reminded me of (Longview quarterback) Haynes King at times,” Arledge said.
The Eagles relied on Shapen’s ability. Evangel opened the game with 22 consecutive passing plays.
“I think everybody in the stadium knew what they were going to do after a while,” Arledge said.
Shapen completed 20-of-34 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown. West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne credited the Eagles passing attack for the Eagles’ early success.
“It took us a few series to figure out the best way to figure out how to pressure the quarterback and cover,” West Monroe defensive coordinator Tony Osborne said. “I think we wore them down offensively, and defensively we mixed the front up.”
Of all things a safety separated the Rebels and Eagles on the scoreboard at the half. Rebel punter Peyton Todd pinned the Eagles on their own 10-yard line and offensive penalties backed the Eagles up even further. A pass attempt from Evangel’s own 4-yard line resulted in Rebel players pressuring Shapen in the back of the end zone. Shapen got the ball off before being sacked in the end zone, but there was no primary target in the vicinity, resulting in an intentional grounding call and safety.
“Peyton Todd is a weapon for us, and he’ll continue to be a weapon for us,” Arledge said.
Out of the gates, West Monroe’s rushing attack sliced through Evangel like butter on the opening series, but the Rebels failed to capitalize on a red zone visit, missing a 21-yard field goal attempt.
After Evangel’s second punt, West Monroe quarterback Garrett Kahmann, who suffered a labrum tear in the jamboree against Neville, got into the game and ran a play for the Rebels.
“We just wanted to get him in there and get some butterflies out,” Hunt said.
The Rebels offense stalled near midfield after a snap on a punt attempt hit the Rebels’ upback.
Evangel took advantage. Shapen tossed a 24-yard touchdown to Jalen Abraham to give the Eagles a 7-0 advantage.
The Eagles did not attempt any rushes in the first quarter, and Shapen completed 14-of-21 passes for 151 yards in the first half. Abraham recorded eight receptions for 99 yards in the first two quarters. Abraham made one reception for four yards in the second half.
Rebel linebacker Tanner Zordan dropped Shapen in the backfield on two occasions in the half.
“We did some stunts with linemen and more stunts with me and Peyton (Todd),” Zordan said. “The coaches did a good job of using stunts to confuse their linemen. I used what little speed that I have.”
Trailing 7-0, Pierce gave his offense a much-needed spark in the second quarter when he burst through the line on a 25-yard run.
“That was the first big play we busted,” Pierce said. “Tried to get some momentum before the half.”
The Rebels marched into the red zone on the drive and didn’t leave empty handed this time. Little scored from two yards out to tie the game, 7-7.
The Rebels scored on their opening drive in the second half after Little punched it in from a yard out. Pierce scored the Rebels final touchdown late in the third quarter.
Pierce rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries.
Up next for the Rebels is a matchup against the Neville Tigers, which Zordan said is always a game that’s circled on the schedule. The (3-1) Rebels will travel across town to play the (3-1) Tigers. Neville defeated West Monroe, 17-13, in the Bayou Jamb 2019 event, and revenge is on the mind of the Rebels.
“They got us in the jamb, but we’re coming,” Pierce said.
