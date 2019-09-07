Carroll jumped on Booker T. Washington out of the chute en route to a 42-18 season-opening road victory Friday night in Shreveport.
Controlling the game in all phases, the Bulldogs opened up a 30-6 halftime spread.
“We started fast and got the momentum early,” Carroll coach Alex Washington said. “We came out and executed, which was good to see.”
Antonio Hollins took the majority of the reps at quarterback in his first varsity start.
“Antonio threw three or four touchdown passes. The offensive line played well and gave him some time,” Washington said.
Cedric Woods, the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback the past two years, spent most of the game at wide receiver while doubling at cornerback.
“Cedric took some snaps at quarterback and had a receiving touchdown, along with a couple of big runs,” Washington said.
Donald Nabors’ 70-yard scoop and score spearheaded the Bulldogs’ defensive effort. Also among the key contributors were Jackie Wallace, Derrick Connor and Char’Tavion Arrington.
In what was an all-around good night for the visitors, Wallace knocked a 33-yard field goal through the posts to highlight the Bulldogs’ special teams play.
“Our kids matched their intensity, and we were able to put the ball in our playmakers’ hands,” Washington said.
Seeking to match last year’s victory total, the Bulldogs entertain Madison Parish on Friday at 7 p.m.
Washington doesn’t expect the Bulldogs to underestimate a Madison team they beat handily (34-12) last season.
“I think our kids are hungry after going 2-8 last year,” Washington said. “We’re a senior-laden team, and I think we’ll be up for the task. They know what we expect from them during the week.”
