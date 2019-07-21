IMPACT PLAYER: Extine committed to excellence

Ouachita Christian senior Eli Extine is ready to apply the lessons learned from last year to the season ahead.
“We lost a couple of games we should not have lost,” said Extine of the Eagles’ 8-4 record, which was marred by three losses in the final two minutes. “Little mistakes make a big difference in a game. Little things like a false start can cost you a first down and stop a drive. You can jump off sides when you have a chance for a defensive stop and they end up scoring, and you end up losing by two points.”
Determined to prevent a recurrence, the Eagles have taken the team motto “Finish Strong” to heart.
“We have talked about finishing better,” Extine said. “We talk about staying on top of things, never letting our intensity down, always being one step ahead and knowing your responsibilities.”
When it comes to finishing out his career, Extine has high expectations for the team and himself.
“Team-wise I want to help my boys make it to the ’ship,” Extine said. “Individually, I want to be a better leader. Next year, I want the younger guys to say, ‘I want to push myself like Eli did.’”
Besides leading by example, Extine is making an effort to be more vocal.
“I have never really been a person who speaks up,” Extine said. “I was still a team player, I was just quiet. This year, I want to step up and be more of a vocal leader. If we were doing something intense like a tackling drill, I would scream and yell like everybody else. But if we were doing a form drill and somebody made a mistake, I would always say, ‘let them figure it out.’ I need to step up when it’s not intense.”
Extine can sense an added edge to the Eagles’ summer workouts.
“We are working harder,” Extine said. “We have a shot this year. We’re coming together as a team, which is good to see.”
Not only have the veterans been putting in the work, Extine has been equally impressed with the incoming freshmen.
“These freshmen have jumped right in,” Extine said. “I have never seen harder working freshmen than these guys. These kids grind.”
At this time last year, Extine was just breaking in with the Eagles. He transferred to OCS from John Milledge Academy (Ga.) midway through his sophomore year.
“It was a big change,” Extine said. “I came from a school about the size of Sterlington, so OCS was a smaller school. The academics were about the same.”
These days Extine feels right at home at OCS.
“The kids and the teachers here care about you, and it’s a Christian environment. I needed that,” Extine said. “I feel like I have become a better person and I get to enjoy the sports I love.”
A two-way player as a slotback/cornerback, Extine made an immediate impact with the Eagles, housing a 52-yard pick-6 in a season-opening 63-32 victory over Arcadia.
His final season totals included 24 receptions for 426 yards (17.8 yards per catch) and 29 rushes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he logged 23 tackles and two interceptions.
“Eli was a big plus for us on both sides of the ball last year,” OCS coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “He’s a smart kid who understands the game, understands the system and has a great demeanor.
“We’re looking for him to contribute his leadership this year, which he has through the spring and 7-on-7s. We’re blessed to have him on this team.”
Despite the loss of quarterback Turner Carr, Extine isn’t expecting a dropoff offensively as junior Hunter Herring assumes control of the unit.
“Hunter can put the ball in the money spot,” Extine said. “Once he gets his confidence and understands the offense, he’s going to dominate. It’s scary how good he is.”
Extine has one area in particular that he plans to improve upon.
“I can catch the ball in traffic and take a hit, but I need to do a lot better on contested catches,” the 5-10, 175-pound Extine said. “I’m short with no vertical, so I have problems on jump balls.”
Extine’s most notable athletic achievement last year came in the spring. In his first year to throw the javelin, he placed fourth in the State Meet and runner-up to teammate Chris Holyfield In the Regional.
“Eli was a great surprise in track as well,” said Fitzhugh, who doubles as the Eagles’ track and field coach. “He ran on our sprint relay team and at times on our mile relay, but the javelin was where he really excelled.”
Extine also competed in wrestling last year, though the school has since dropped the sport.
“I was the only wrestler left, so they decided to discontinue it,” Extine said.
A role model in the class room, Extine has maintained a 4.0 grade point average. He plans to attend Mississippi State and pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.
