The Ouachita football team had no idea what it had in 2017.
A talented sophomore linebacker named Carl Glass flew around the football field during practices, but as he learned the defense and how to correctly line up in different formations, Glass was mostly a player with tremendous upside that wasn’t quite ready to contribute. Or so Ouachita coaches thought.
“We just didn’t realize it,” Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald said. “He practiced hard. He always practices hard, but there were times he didn’t know exactly what to do. But we soon kicked ourselves when we had to put him out there in the fourth quarter against Ruston.”
Fitzgerald estimated the young Glass was in on just about every tackle in the fourth quarter against the Ruston Bearcats.
“It was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ The next week he led the team in tackles again and I think he tackled (West Monroe quarterback) Slade Bolden like 20-something times,” Fitzgerald said. “The reason he blew up last year is really only because he didn’t play more his sophomore year.”
Glass might have caught a couple of district opponents by surprise in 2017, but the word was out about Glass’ talent in 2018. That didn’t seem to matter, as Glass led the Lions with 147 tackles and even returned a forced fumble for a touchdown against Parkway.
“Their quarterback tried to tackle me, but there was no way he was getting me down,” Glass said.
Despite his junior year accomplishments, Glass doesn’t have any offers heading into his senior year. As Fitzgerald, and many other high school coaches will attest for similar athletes, Glass is a “phenomenal” high school football player that is missing a couple of inches or a couple of pounds the college coaches are looking for.
“Right now they want me to get bigger,” said Glass, who has added 10 pounds since last season.
Glass enters the 2019 season as a 5’11”, 190-pound linebacker, and he’s aiming to be 200 pounds by the time he graduates.
“At the high school level, he could play safety, linebacker, tight end, running back, I mean, that’s just how talented he is,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s got a crazy ability to get to the football and make tackles.”
One doesn’t record approximately 150 tackles in a season without knowing how to find the football, and while Glass works to improve his coverage ability and speed, it’s his awareness and recognition that allow him to instinctually make plays.
“I’m able to read plays because I keep my head on a swivel,” Glass said. “I’ll see things from film and recognize formations because I prepare hard.”
And that’s what makes Glass a special player to coach, according to Fitzgerald.
“The thing about him is he’s extremely consistent,” Fitzgerald said. “Discipline is not an issue at all. He has stepped up and been a little bit more of a vocal leader in the summer. He has a great attitude and work ethic, and that’s just the way he’s been brought up.”
While adding muscle, Glass has also trimmed his 40-yard dash time from a 4.7 to a 4.5. And he’s working diligently to get that 4.4.
Entering his senior year, Glass understands the tasks that face him. He has to continue to be more vocal, which admittedly is against his nature, but he’s also looking to better Ouachita while also attaining a college scholarship. If at all possible, Glass wants to continue his playing career after leaving Ouachita in a much better position than when he arrived four years ago.
“I want people to step up and the team to be even better next year,” Glass said. “I want to be a better team player, and I really want to continue my football career.”
