Garrett Kahmann will enter the 2019 football season as a seasoned veteran after helping lead his team to a state championship berth in his first year as a starter.
The only way that can be topped is by winning a state championship in 2019, and you better believe West Monroe’s signal-caller knows this better than most.
Kahmann, who gave his verbal pledge to play at ULM two weeks ago, looks the part. He’s a 6’3”, 195-pound quarterback that can spin it and tuck it. He’s capable of running for a first down or sitting comfortably in the pocket before finding an open target. In other words, he’s a valuable weapon to have if you’re a West Monroe Rebel.
Oh how things change in just a year’s time.
Flashback to the start of the 2018 season and some might list Kahmann as a question mark, even though he led a second-half rally in the Rebels’ semifinal loss to Zachary the year prior. You remember, Kahmann entered in the second-half and wowed the home crowd with some big-time passes in a high pressure scenario.
Still, that was a small sampling size for a quarterback who would test himself against the best of the best in Louisiana high school football. As you could imagine, the nerves were at an all-time high for Kahmann just hours away from making his debut as the new starting quarterback against John Ehret.
“I was all over the place,” Kahmann said. “I had the jitters. I had to get some blood flowing.”
Of course, the butterflies didn’t last long with the fast start he and his teammates had. In fact, Kahmann’s first play from scrimmage saw him running down the field 47 yards untouched for a score. Kahmann recorded 92 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in a 44-20 victory.
“I think I surprised them with my speed a bit,” Kahmann said. “I probably surprise some people because of my build, but I run track here. I think that helps my speed a lot.”
Those who know Kahmann and his family might say he was born for this. The athletic genes have been kind to Kahmann and his immediate family, as both his parents and his sister have played collegiate sports.
Kahmann’s father, Greg, totaled 28 home runs at Louisiana Tech in his final two years as a Bulldog. There he met his wife, Katie, who had her volleyball jersey retired and held five volleyball records (career kills, season kills, career kills per game, season kills per game and career aces). Kahmann’s older sister, Lexie Kahmann, played tennis at Holmes Community College.
“If I didn’t go on to play college sports, I would have been the only one in the family not to,” Kahmann said.
Kahmann’s commitment to play quarterback at ULM was met with much excitement from the community. Many fans took to social media to celebrate the Warhawks’ verbal pledge from a local star. But now that Kahmann has settled on where his future resides, the hard work only intensifies. And Kahmann will admit, devotion to packing on muscle and eating an extra meal every day can be rather difficult when running is a hobby.
“ULM wants me to gain some weight, and I want to gain some weight myself,” Kahmann said. “I’ve been trying to eat better, healthier, put on some more (weight). I like to run. I really like running four or five miles. I usually do that twice a week by myself. I like to zone out a little bit. I think a lot and just run in the woods.”
And the added weight isn’t just to help Kahmann’s future college career. Kahmann wants to win now and go out as a champion at West Monroe. Last season, Kahmann threw 15 touchdowns and four interceptions while also adding 11 scores on the ground. He totaled roughly 2,200 total yards of offense for the Rebels, but he’s hoping those numbers increase in 2019. More specifically, he’s looking to surpass last year’s 1,600 passing yard total.
“I’ve been focusing on the throwing aspect a lot,” Kahmann said. “Because we don’t throw it that much, it needs to be 100 percent. I’m working on a tight spiral where I want it to be, and (I’m also) working on arm strength.”
He may get more opportunities than he thinks, though. West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said the team would do what it always does — and that’s pound the rock — but with talented receivers on the outside and a proven quarterback back under center, the Rebels will be tempted to throw a little more in 2019.
“We’re very excited about him, no doubt about it,” Arledge said. “(Last year) was not a surprise. That’s what we expected out of him. He did some great things late in his sophomore year. Lots of position things to build on. But last year he may have exceeded our expectations a little bit. I thought he had a great junior season.”
Expectations are even higher for Kahmann entering his senior year, and no matter who the quarterback is, championships are always expected.
