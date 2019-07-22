West Monroe, LA (71292)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.