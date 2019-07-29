For Neville defensive lineman Tikey Reese, it’s not about how you start but how you finish.
As an underclassman, Reese was kicked off the football team for his behavior twice. In his own words, Reese let his young achievements get the best of him.
“I was the only sophomore dressing for varsity so it kind of went to my head a little bit,” Reese said.
Losing a spot on the football team served as a wake-up call, but a conversation he had with a leader changed his path. Before last season, star pass rusher La’Kamion Franklin took Reese aside and didn’t mince words.
“He basically told me they were depending on me this year,” Reese said. “Coming from a guy that has never had any problems and who was always a leader, that was an eye opener for me. I knew I needed to mature and make some changes.”
Franklin, along with fellow defensive standouts Martrevious Johnson and Laterrance Hicks stayed on Reese, and Reese developed into an All-District 2-4A defensive tackle. And heading into the 2019 season, Reese is a 6’2”, 285-pound defensive lineman with seven college offers. Reese’s first offer came from ULM in February, and that number has steadily increased ever since.
But if you ask head coach Mickey McCarty, that’s not what makes Reese an invaluable member of the Neville Tigers. Rather, it’s the changes Reese made within his own personal life that make him a potential star.
“I don’t like to use the word star, but if we had one, it would be him,” McCarty said. “He’s a guy that has certainly risen to the top of that (defensive line group). The size and ability level is there. He’s garnered some interest and has some offers, which I’m very excited for him about. He’s come a long way. He’s leading by example now.”
Reese has acknowledged the challenges that come with being a leader. Instead of hanging out in the back or minding one’s own business at practice, Reese is trying to encourage his teammates while also being first in line for whatever is being asked of the defensive line.
“It’s 10 times harder,” Reese said. “It’s way easier being the guy getting talked to. I have to be an example now. I have to be the first one on every rep and first one during demonstrations.”
The pressure is on for Reese to lead and produce in 2019, but he has to be in tip-top shape. The Tigers don’t have the luxury of depth on the defensive line they had a season ago, which means starters like Reese and Tyler Puryear won’t get as many breathers. Reese thought it might be karma coming back to get him.
“When I stopped playing my sophomore year, Gerrico (Goldman) and Devin (Phillips) didn’t have any subs,” Reese said. “I called Gerrico a month ago and told him, ‘I’m sorry. I see how you were feeling.’ Tyler (and I), we’re training as if we have no one behind us. We have to get in that mindset. We work hard every day.”
Reese could one day reunite with his brother, Devin Phillips, on another football field, as Colorado State remains one of Reese’s top schools. But before he makes that jump to the collegiate level, he and his teammates have some unfinished business. And personally, Reese wants to ensure he’s the next great Neville defensive lineman.
“You go through it, and it’s Rashard (Lawrence), La’Kamion, Gerrico, Phidarian (Mathis),” Reese said. “It’s crazy to think I could be the next guy in line. Every time I work, I ask myself, ‘Am I as good as Rashard was?’ He was a 5-star player. It makes me want to go out there and play harder than everyone else.”
And no one would be happier to see Reese hit that next level than McCarty. Becoming Neville’s next breakthrough talent on the defensive side of the football is the storybook ending for a player that bought into the program and learned how to put his team first.
“We have some sleepers on this football team, but Tikey isn’t one of them,” McCarty said. “He’s gotten some offers, and if he has the year we think he can, I think he could become more noticeable in the recruiting world. And he’s worked hard for it. I’m excited about that. I’m very excited about the leader he’s become for our football team.”
