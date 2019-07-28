IMPACT PLAYER: Versatile Jones puts team first

Anxious to atone for a 2-8 season, Lydell Jones is on a mission to help Richwood regain its status as a Class 3A state championship contender.
“I want to show everybody that with a little hard work and dedication, we can change the program around,” Jones said. “I want to show everybody that with a little hard work and dedication, we can change the program around. We just have to put it together. We could go tit for tat with the best teams in the state if we just play together.”
A year after reaching the state finals for the first time since 1974, everything that could go wrong went wrong for the Rams in 2018.
“It was frustrating at times,” Jones admitted. “We didn’t practice hard. There was a lot of cheap talk, and players not doing right. The chemistry was off. It was just a bad feeling. But at the same time, we were still a team and we all loved and pushed each other.”
For Jones, the new season is an opportunity to turn the page.
“Last year, we had a big target on our back because we were the first Richwood team to go to the ’Dome,” Jones said after a recent summer workout. “Because of the season we had last year, everybody is like, ‘Where did all the talent go?’ We are trying to show the talent is still here.”
Richwood underwent a coaching change over the summer with former Ouachita defensive coordinator Marcus Yanez assuming charge of the program. The Rams will also have new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Promoted to defensive coordinator by former coach Robert Arvie in the spring, Randy Peters was retained. Yanez brought in John Fleming II to run the offense.
“It’s been a real smooth transition,” Jones said. “Coach Yanez came in with a goal and a plan, and has been a father figure to us. Coach Yanez, coach Fleming and coach Peterson have really come together. It’s been a lot different this summer. We have more discipline and our practices have been faster and smoother.”
Jones has already gained the respect of his new coach, and not based solely on football skills.
“Lydell is a kid that wants to get better,” Yanez said. “He holds himself accountable. He is hard on himself when he drops a ball, misses an assignment or something like that. Those are the kids you enjoy coaching because you can tell they want to be the best possible version of themselves.”
With a new coach and a new attitude, Jones expects a complete turnaround in 2019.
“The only goal we have this season is to go to the ‘Dome and win,” Jones said. “We are all determined to play together and play for each other instead of everybody playing for themselves. That’s how you become a team. We work hard because everybody realizes the big goal.”
Having experienced the pinnacle and the pitfalls, Jones has attained a unique perspective on high school football.
“I’ve been to the ’Dome, and I was here when we were 2-8. I’ve been through it all,” Jones said. “I know how it feels to lose in the ’Dome, and I know how it feels to play on a team with a losing record. It’s time for a change.”
Jones figures heavily into the Rams’ plans as a two-way player.
“Lydell is more than likely going to play a utility role for us,” Yanez said. “He can line up in the backfield to play running back or we can put him outside at wide receiver, and we are counting on him to play (cornerback) on the defensive side of the field.”
Though he is expected to play a more prominent role in the offense this year, Jones is only worried about the end result.
“I am probably going to get more touches this year, but it’s not about me getting touches,” Jones said. “It’s about winning games.”
When it comes to playing at the next level, the 5-10, 167-pound Jones is taking a wait-and-see approach.
“Everybody dreams of playing college football and going to the NFL,” Jones said. “I want to get a football scholarship because free money is always good. If God says football is my calling and I can get my family right, I’ll do that. It’s all up to God.”
Football, however, has never been Jones’ first career choice.
“My dream has always been to be a doctor,” Jones said. “I have been in and out of the doctor’s office with my aunt, Yonnie Wilson, and that is why I have wanted to become a doctor. Since my aunt has been sick, I have wanted to help people have a better life. I like to help people.”
As for the present, Jones is on a mission to help Richwood rise back to the top.
“Everybody doubts us because we were 2-8 last year, but we have something up our sleeve this year,” Jones said. “Don’t count us out.”
