Freshman Maddox Mandino scored two fourth quarter touchdowns on a long reception and a pick-6 as Glenbrook came from behind to defeat River Oaks 34-23 Friday night.
River Oaks led 23-13 at halftime of its homecoming game, but was unable to match the Apaches’ depth in the final 24 minutes.
Franklin Simpson’s four-yard run put the Mustangs in front 6-0 in the first quarter.
On to the second quarter, Ousman Amadou-ide scored from 17 yards out and Nick Parrino knocked the extra point through to make it 13-0.
Powell’s four-yard run trimmed the deficit to 13-6.
Parrino answered quickly and emphatically with an 82-yard kickoff return as River Oaks stretched its lead to 20-6.
Glenbrook drew within 20-13 on DJ Carter’s 12-yard run and Mandio’s PAT.
Parrino’s 27-yard field enabled the Mustangs to carry a 23-13 lead into recess.
Carter’s four-yard touchdown carry brought the visitors within 23-20 as the third quarter drew to a close.
Jackson’s 39-yard TD toss to Mandino gave Glenbrook its first lead, 27-23.
Mandino solidified the victory with a 20-yard interception return to conclude the scoring.
Powell completed 14-of-26 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown as the Apaches (5-2) out-gained the Mustangs 308-261. Mandino had six receptions for 126 yards and converted 4-of-5 extra point tries.
River Oaks (1-7) is paired against Copiah Academy on Friday night in Gallman, Miss., before closing out the season at home against Brookhaven (Miss.) on Oct. 25.
By the Numbers
GS ………………….…………. RO
16 ……….. First downs ……. 12
114 ……… Rushing yards …. 210
194 ……… Passing yards ….. 51
25-14-0 … Passes (A-C-I) … 10-3-1
2-30 …….. Punts-avg. …….. 2-32
1-0 ……… Fumbles-lost ….. 3-1
8-40 …….. Penalties-yards .. 5-50
SCORING SUMMARY
Glenbrook …. 0 13 7 14—34
River Oaks … 6 17 0 0—23
FIRST QUARTER
RO—Franklin Simpson 4-run (kick failed)
SECOND QUARTER
RO—Ousman Amadou-ide 17-run (Nick Parrino kick)
G—Jackson Powell 4-run (kick failed)
RO—Parrino 82-kickoff return (Parrino kick)
G—DJ Carter 12-run (Maddox Mandino kick)
RO—Parrino 27-FG
THIRD QUARTER
G—Carter 4-run (Mandino kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
G—Mandino 39-yard reception from Powell (Mandino kick)
G—Mandino 20-interception return (Mandino kick)
