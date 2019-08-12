River Oaks is among 14 teams competing in the third annual Jam at the Grove on Saturday at ULM’s Malone Stadium.
The 14-game schedule features nine 8-man and five 11-man contests. Eight-man play gets underway at noon with 11-man action scheduled to start at 4:15.
Taking on a pair of Mississippi schools, River Oaks will line up against Clinton Christian at 4:45 p.m. and Vicksburg St. Aloysius at 5:15.
With game time temperatures forecast to sore into the mid-90s, River Oaks coach Robert Hannah will keep a close eyes on his players Saturday.
“I am a little concerned about us playing back-to-back,” said Hannah, whose team will suit up between 16-18 players.
River Oaks saw its first action last week in a scrimmage at Glenbrook.
“I thought it was really good for both teams,” Hannah said. “It was our first real work as far as lining up 11-on-11. We got tired too quick, but it was a good chance for us to get some experience. I’m certainly glad we did it.
“We just have to see if we can get better every week.”
With classes starting Wednesday, the Mustangs began their normal practice routine with Monday’s afternoon session.
River Oaks opened preseason camp with only 15 players, a number Hannah would obviously prefer to see grow.
“We are hoping to have 17 or 18 before it’s over with,” Hannah said.
Due to the shortage of bodies, Hannah said the Mustangs’ freshmen will be called upon Saturday.
“Our younger kids are going to get their playing time, regardless,” Hannah said. “We have to to get them ready so they can play.”
Mid-South Association of Independent Schools open regular season next week with the Mustangs traveling to Benton (Miss.) on Friday.
The complete jamboree schedule:
8-Man
Woodlawn vs. Tensas, noon
Tensas vs. Claiborne Academy, 12:25 p.m.
Franklin Academy vs. Prairie View, 12:50 p.m.
Claiborne Academy vs. Franklin Academy, 1:15 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Woodlawn, 1:40 p.m.
Tallulah vs. Union Christian, 2:20 p.m.
Briarfield vs. Riverdale, 2:45 p.m.
Tallulah vs. Riverdale, 3:10 p.m.
Union Christian vs. Briarfield, 3:35 p.m.
11-Man
Riverfield vs. Clinton Christian, 4:15 p.m.
Clinton Christian vs. River Oaks, 4:45 p.m.
River Oaks vs. St. Aloysius, 5:15 p.m.
Riverfield vs. Glenbrook, 5:45 p.m.
Glenbrook vs. St. Aloysius, 6:15 p.m.
