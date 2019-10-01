There was a time when Pat Johnson was so convinced that basketball was his best sport, he gave up football. Since returning to the gridiron three years ago, the St. Frederick senior has had a change of heart.
Johnson’s football career began as a seventh-grader at Union Christian Academy, a member of the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools, in Farmerville. Upon completing his eighth grade school year, he chose to focus on hoops.
“I played football my eighth grade year, but I wasn’t serious with it,” Johnson recalled.
Johnson’s sanctuary was the hardwood where he played varsity for the Lions as an eighth-grader. During his two years with the JV team (grades 7-9), Johnson led UCA to back-to-back undefeated seasons.
“Our JV team never lost a game while I was there,” Johnson said. “We were 50-something and 0.”
Upon transferring to St. Frederick as a sophomore, Johnson decided to give football another chance. It’s a decision that has worked out well for both Johnson and the Warriors.
More focused the second time around, Johnson earned Class 1A All-State honors after intercepting nine passes in 12 games as a junior cornerback. Pulling double duty as a wide receiver, he has attracted scholarship offers from Grambling State and Arkansas Monticello. Thanks to a high ceiling, a 6’3,” 179-pound frame and a 25 on his ACT, additional offers are sure to follow.
“Pat is getting some opportunities, and hopefully, we have prepared him to take advantage of them,” St. Fred coach Andy Robinson said. “Obviously, we will be here to support him and provide him with everything he needs to be successful academically and athletically.”
Johnson has continued to play basketball at St. Fred, but now realizes he is better suited for football.
“There are a lot of 6-3 basketball players,” Johnson said. “Being 6-3 in football separates your game.”
Johnson is being recruited as a wide receiver.
“At first, (college recruiters) were talking to me as a defensive back,” said Johnson, who plans to major in sports psychology or kinesiology. “When they started asking me where I prefer to play, I told them wide receiver, so now it’s receiver.
“I like offense better than defense except for getting hit. Offensively, you can create your own plays by getting open in space. Being a receiver is more like basketball where you make your own moves. Defense is more about reacting and making tackles.”
While Johnson is unquestionably among the top male athletes at St. Fred, there is some debate as to who is the best athlete in the family. Passhonay Johnson, who joined Pat at St. Fred as a freshman last year, is a standout basketball/softball player.
“When I would go play, Passhonay always came with me,” Johnson said. “She grew up playing against boys, so she has always been pushed.”
David Wooley, the siblings god father and junior high coach, says Passhonay is the better athlete of the two. Pat, naturally, disagrees.
“I can’t say that,” Pat said, laughing. “I have to keep pushing her. I don’t want here to settle for anything less than the best.”
Gifted with soft hands and natural athleticism, Johnson’s ability was never a concern. But, by his own admission, he had some maturity issues as a sophomore.
“I used to have a bad temper. I would get mad and start putting my head down when we got behind,” Johnson said. “Now when things aren’t going our way, I keep my head up and try to help my team succeed. I keep my composure better now, and am more of a leader.”
Johnson’s leadership skills and conditioning are conspicuous these days as he seldom comes off the field. Besides being a two-way starter, he is a prolific on special teams.
“The coaches try to sit me out, and give me a little rest, but this is my last year so I might as well push myself,” Johnson said. “I have to do what the team needs me to do.”
Arguably the state’s most surprising team last season, St. Fred more than doubled its win total by jumping from 4-7 in 2017 to 9-3 in 2018. Consequently, opposing teams no longer view the Warriors as a lightweight.
“We have a target on our back,” Johnson said. “People used to look at us and say, ‘It’s just St. Fred.’ Now they say, ‘This is the team that beat us last year.’ We have to be even more aggressive this year.”
Off to a 3-1 start, the Warriors close out a four-game homestand at home against defending District 2-1A champion Oak Grove on Friday night.
Johnson credits three players in particular for stepping up during the Warriors’ fast start — quarterback Alex Rightsell and defensive tackles Denterrius McHenry and Jeremiah Willis.
“Alex came in behind Andy (Williams), and those were some big footsteps to fill. He’s improving each and every day,” Johnson said. “BD (McHenry) has been a big help not only size-wise, but with his quickness and the way he gets off the ball and puts pressure on the quarterback. BD and Jeremiah give us two big boys inside.”
Johnson’s all-around play has been a big factor in the Warriors’ sustained success. Averaging 20.4 yards per catch, he leads the team with 11 receptions for 224 and four touchdowns.
“Pat makes explosive plays,” Robinson said. “He’s a receiver who can stretch the field and still make plays underneath.”
Matching last year’s gaudy interception total will be a challenge, which was to be expected. Nine picks is a high number at any level of football. However, Johnson did notch his first interception of the season in last week’s 44-6 homecoming win over Tensas.
“People aren’t throwing the ball his way as much this year, which is a credit to him,” Robinson said. "He’s having to find ways to help in other areas.”
One of those other areas has been on punt returns where Johnson has been electric. He has returned punts for touchdowns in consecutive games, including a 55-yarder vs. Beekman and a 32-yarder against Tensas. For the season, he has returned seven punts for an 18.3-yard average.
“Pat has played a lot of football since he’s been at St. Frederick,” Robinson said. “He’s really meant a lot to us with his athleticism. He’s an emotional guy. He loves the Friday night ballgames when the lights come on.”
When the lights come on, the Warriors can count on Johnson to light it up. Whether it be on offense, defense, special teams or all three.
