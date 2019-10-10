As far as 2-2 teams go, you’d be hard pressed to find a better one than Edna Karr.
With blowout wins against McDonough 35 and Warren Easton on their resume, along with losses to arguably the two best teams in Louisiana (John Curtis and Catholic B.R.), the Cougars came to Monroe on a mission to capture their third win of the season. And despite (4-2) Wossman’s early resistance, the Cougars left Monroe with a 41-28 victory.
“They scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on fourth down and goal. What else can you ask for?” Smith said. “It could have went either way. I’m excited about my team. That’s a great team.”
The Wildcats committed five turnovers in the second half, allowing Karr to survive a late rally by the Wildcats. The Cougars had to withstand Wossman’s big plays in the first half, also.
Down 14-0 and working with a short field midway into the first quarter, the Wildcats desperately needed to stop the bleeding. So the Wildcats turned to their run game. Wossman rode Jesse Booker on five carries for 44 yards before Broderick Stinson ran in a six-yard score. Karr blocked the extra point attempt, but the momentum had already shifted.
A packed home crowd for Wossman jumped to their feet as the band played.
Wildcat fans could feel it, and after Booker sacked Edna Karr quarterback Leonard Kelly on third down and forced Karr’s first punt of the game, Wossman had an opportunity to go down and tie the game. The Wildcats made the most of it by going on another 50-yard scoring drive, which was aided by a defensive holding that put the Wildcats inside the 20. Wossman quarterback Antrell Green pulled the ball on an option keeper and rumbled in from 17 yards out to bring Wossman within two. Booker’s 2-point conversion run tied the game, 14-14 in the second quarter.
But like all great teams do, Karr answered. Despite committing two personal fouls, Karr overcame its own mistakes on a 12-play scoring drive that ended in Kelly connecting with Destyn Pazon for an eight-yard strike.
Kelly completed 11-of-17 passes for 158 yards and two scores in the first half. Kelly threw to six different targets in the first two quarters.
After Kelly’s second touchdown throw of the half, Wossman got the ball at its own 8-yard line. Booker broke free on a 53-yard run, setting the Wildcats up for another touchdown drive. However, the following snap resulted in Green fumbling the snap and Karr jumped on it.
Karr extended its lead to 28-14 before halftime with a nine-yard run from Leonta Richardson.
But the Wildcats didn’t go away. Wossman’s defense made adjustments, as Andrew Miles recovered two fumbles and Jacoby Collins recorded back-to-back sacks and stripped Kelly to give the Wildcats the football midway through the third quarter.
“I think the halftime adjustments have been our best thing this year,” Smith said. “They are listening at halftime and executing the plays we draw up on the board.”
Wossman pulld within six late in the third quarter when Green conneted with Booker on a 53-yard wheel route. Booker ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 28-22 Edna Karr. Booker rushed for 174 yards on 24 carries and caught two passes for 65 yards.
Karr took advantage of fumbles from Stinson and Green, as well as a couple of interceptions late to hold off the Wildcats in the second half. Karr and Wossman each totaled roughly 370 yards of offense each in the Thursday night contest.
Karr jumped all over Wossman at the start of the game, scoring on a 61-yard drive that resulted in Kelly hitting Pazon in stride for a 25-yard score. After Wossman turned the football over on downs on the ensuing series, Karr running back Kevin Marigny broke loose on a 68-yard touchdown run.
“We took those guys to wire,” Smith said. “We play them again next year on their turf. We owe them one.”
Wossman will travel to Sterlington next week to begin district play.
