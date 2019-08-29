FINAL: Sterlington 34, Jena 21
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN — Giants add a late score with six seconds left. Sterlington willw in this one 34-21.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN — Jordan Townsend polishes off a long drive with his third touchdown. (SHS 34-13, 3:17)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN — Trelon Jones rumbles for a 70-yard score for the Giants. (SHS 28-13, 6:47)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN — What looked to be an incomplete pass for Sterlington was ruled a catch and fumble, which was ultimately recovered by Jordan Townsend of the Panthers. Townsend accelerated up the field for the 50-yard score. (SHS 28-7, 7:40)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dallas Reagor is running like he's one of the best backs in Northeast Louisiana. The reigning Ouachita Citizen Offensive Player of the Year just eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sterlington crashed the A-gap on back-to-back defensive plays to open the second half. Facing a third-and-long, Jena completed a short pass for minimum gain. The Panthers were flying to the football on that defensive series. Giants punt it over to Sterlington. (SHS 22-7, 9:55, SHS24)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HALF: Sterlington 22, Jena 7
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BLOCKED FIELD GOAL Trelon Jones ripped off a 30-yard run to put the Giants inside the 15-yard line. Hunter Robertson's 30-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Cole Jones.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN — Hayes Crockett completed two straight passes to Dallas Reagor and Ram Foster to ge tthe ball inside the 10-yard lie. The Panthers followed the completions with a draw by Crockett for the eight-yard score. (SHS 22-7, 0:19)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Reagor ripped off a 24-yard run which means he's just four yards shy of the 100-yard mark on the evening. (SHS 15-7, 0:59, J28)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAFETY — Parker Coley and Colin Foy sacked Jordan Jackson for a safety. (SHS 15-7, 1:46)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN — Jordan Townsend scores from two yards out. Dallas Reagor eclipsed the 70-yard rushing mark on the day after the Panthers second scoring drive. (SHS 13-7, 1:55)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Off a play-action, Hayes Crockett finds Jordan Townsend for a 25-yard gain. Hixson Street helped spring Townsend with a block downfield. Jena calls timeout after a short gain by the Panthers. (7-7, 2:53, SHS 20)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Reagor rips off a 15-yard run to start the drive. Immediately the Panthers are at midfield.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN — Trelon Jones leaps over the line for a short score to cap a 12-play drive. (7-7, 4:10)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tobbie Jackson picked up another Giant first down on third down, as these Jena backs refuse to go down on first contact. (SHS 7-0, 5:15, SHS 3)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On third and medium, Jena quarterback Jordan Jackson rolled to his right and found Cameron Jackson for a first down inside the red zone. (SHS 7-0, 6:23, SHS 15)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sterlington defensive lineman Luke Carmichael left the game with an injury.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trelon Jones rips off a 12-yard run at the start of the drive. A Cameron Jackson 17-yard speed sweep has the Giants inside Sterlington's 30-yard line. (SHS 7-0, 8:58, SHS 27)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jordan Townsend pushed it in from two yards out for a quick touchdown. Sterlington marched 66 yards on six plays. (SHS 7-0, 10:08)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dallas Reagor bounced to the outside for a 30-yard run and reversed field on the very next play for another 15-yard gain. The Panthers are inside the 10-yard line. (0-0, 10:41)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
