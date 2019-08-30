Refresh for frequent updates (Kickoff set for 6:45 p.m.)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Facing a third-and-medium, Mangham's Cam Wilmore keeps on the option read and comes four yards shy of a first down. Mangham punts it back to Oak Grove. (OG 7-0, 6:06, OG 40)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Otis Moore bounced a 24-yard run to the outside to give the Tigers a first-and-goal. After an encroachment penalty, the Tigers pounded in a two-yard score with bruiser Dalton Allen. (OG 7-0, 8:45)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Oak Grove churns out a first down with back-to-back strong inside runs from Otis Moore and Dalton Allen. (0-0, 9:27, M32)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dragons attempt a screen on 3rd-and-long but the pass falls incomplete. Dragons get off a 38-yard punt, but Otis Moore returns the ball near midfield. (0-0, 10:38, O41)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mangham receives and begins its drive at own 37-yard line.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
