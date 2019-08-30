FINAL — OCS 27, Franklin Parish 0
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN — Thomas Culp takes a jet sweep in for the score from nine yards out. (OCS 27-0, 1:46)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
First down runs by Hunter Herring and Dillon Dougan have the Eagles inside the red zone. (OCS 20-0, 2:36, FP 18)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Franklin Parish fumble thwarts what was a promising drive. Will Fitzhugh fell on the loose ball for the Eagles. (OCS 20-0, 4:52, OCS 43)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Franklin Parish runs a fullback dive with Greg Bailey to pick up a first down near midfield before time stops for a hydration break. (OCS 20-0, 5:57, 50)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN — Hunter Herring rolled to his right and found Barham White for a 32-yard touchdown. White caught the ball near the 5, battling the momentum that was taking him out of bounds. Barham maintained his balance and stretched the ball over the pylon for the score. (OCS 20-0, 7:06)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Kade Woods tackle for loss put the Patriots behind the sticks, and Franklin Parish fumbled a handoff exchange two plays later. Aiden Ham recovered the fumble for the Eagles. (OCS 13-0, 8:20, OCS 49)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Facing a 3rd-and-long, Heckard breaks loose for a 39-yard gain for Franklin Parish. (OCS 13-0, 10:15, OCS 44)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HALF
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Franklin Parish punts and downs the ball inside OCS 1. (OCS 13-0, 0:51, OCS 1)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OCS gets a defensive stop and calls timeout to preserve time. Franklin Parish will face a 4th-and-7. (OCS 13-0, 1:00, OCS 45)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OCS' Kade Woods picks up a sack on the ensuing play. (OCS 13-0, 1:27)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A crossbuck trap by Franklin Parish results in a first down run by Terell Richardson.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Franklin Parish picks up a first down, the first on the day for the Patriots with a quarterback power from Jalen Heckard. (OCS 13-0, 1:49)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Following the turnover, the Eagles take advantage of the short field. Eli Extine punches it in from four yards out for the score. PAT good. (OCS 13-0, 3:30)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Kael Skipper mishandled the snap on a Franklin Parish punt attempt and Kade Woods jumps on top of him at the Patriots own 20-yard line. (OCS 6-0, 5:05)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Grant Mashaw and Kade Woods gang tackle Keon Washington in the backfield to set up a 3rd-and-14 for Franklin Parish at the water break. (OCS 6-0, 5:58)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hunter Herring completes an 18-yard pass to Eli Extine before Dillon Dougan busts loose on a 58-yard touchdown run. Dougan broke the line of scrimmage and hit the left sideline untouched. Extra point is no good. (OCS 6-0, 7:08)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Franklin Parish's drive stalls due to multiple pre-snap penalties. Patriots punt it back over to OCS. (0-0, 8:05, OCS 34)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TURNOVER — Fitzhugh carries for a short gain but has the ball stripped loose by Franklin Parish defenders. Troy Meadows falls on the ball for Franklin Parish. (0-0, 10:11, FP29)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OCS picks up a first down with a nice cutback by running back Will Fitzhugh. (0-0, 11:09, FP49)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OCS will receive.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
