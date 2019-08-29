RUSTON 20, OUACHITA 6 (FINAL)
________________________________________________________________
Players of the Game: Camdyn Crowe (Ruston); Chaunzavia Lewis (Ouachita).
________________________________________________________________
Larry Smith's 13-yard reception gives Ouachita first down on games final play. Ruston wins 20-6.
________________________________________________________________
After being flagged for intentional grounding, Jordan Procell connects with Jackson Procell on 27-yard TD pass. Ruston 20, Ouachita 6 (0:22, 2nd half)
________________________________________________________________
Jordan Procell to Jackson Procell for 18 yards and first down at 14.
________________________________________________________________
Jaden Procell 12-yard pass to Jackson Procell for first down at OPHS 32.
________________________________________________________________
Dylan Rhone's 13-yard reception sets up Deontre Griffin's carry for first down. Ruston has fresh set of downs at OPHS 44. Lions take time out to stop the clock with 1:22 left.
________________________________________________________________
Marcell Henderson with stop in backfield for loss of five on first down.
________________________________________________________________
Lions lose five yards on three plays. Ruston takes over at minus-45 after punt.
________________________________________________________________
Caleb Phillips strikes ball into end zone. Lions set up at own 20 with 3:11 to play.
________________________________________________________________
Deontre Griffin 4-yard touchdown run. PAT Caleb Phillips. Ruston 14, Ouachita 6 (3:11, 2nd half)
________________________________________________________________
Ouachita turns ball over (fumble) on first down. Ruston has ball at OPHS 13.
________________________________________________________________
Caleb Phillips' punt goes for touchback. Lions take over at 20 with 4:11 remaining.
________________________________________________________________
Ruston penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and personal foul on same play. Bearcats face third-and-38 from OPHS 48.
________________________________________________________________
Jaden Procell completes 9-yard pass to Jack Whitaker on fourth-and-one. First down Bearcats at the Ouachita 20.
________________________________________________________________
Jaden Procell's runs for 14 yards and Deontre Griffin breaks 29-yarder on back-to- back plays. First down Bearcats at the Ouachita 38.
________________________________________________________________
Lions unable to move the chains. Zach Shaw's punt rolls dead at the 7. (9:13, 2nd half)
________________________________________________________________
Xavier Holden recovers fumble for Lions at Ruston 47.
________________________________________________________________
Lions go three and punt. Ruston takes over at own 41.
________________________________________________________________
Caleb Phillips boots opening kickoff for touchback. Lions open second half at own 20.
________________________________________________________________
Former Richwood coach and Ouachita athletic director Freddie (Bear) McHenry and West Monroe assistant Mickey Easterling presented with Lifetime Achievement awards during halftime ceremony.
________________________________________________________________
Ruston 7, Ouachita 6 HALFTIME
________________________________________________________________
Bearcats convert fourth-and-one. First-and-10 from own 49. Ruston takes timeout with 7 seconds left in half.
________________________________________________________________
Ketravion Hargrove carries for five yards on third-and-one. Bearcats have first down at own 39 with 1:30 to play before halftime.
________________________________________________________________
Chaunzavia Lewis 2-yard TOUCHDOWN. PAT no good. Ruston 7, Ouachita 6 (3:13, first half).
________________________________________________________________
Zach Shaw completes fourth-and-seven pass to Dearrion Jacobs for 15 yards. Ouachita faces first-and-goal from 2.
________________________________________________________________
Chaunzavia Lewis returns kickoff 76 yards. Jay Johnson makes touchdown saving tackle at 20.
________________________________________________________________
Ketravion Hargrove gets around right edge for 38-yard touchdown jaunt.
Ruston 7, Ouachita 0 (6:07, first quarter).
________________________________________________________________
Deontre Griffin runs for 10 yards and games first first down.
________________________________________________________________
Ouachita runs three plays and punts, Ruston wins scramble for muffed punt. Bearcats have ball first and 10 from own 44.
________________________________________________________________
Jamal Hoard intercepts first down pass. Lions take over at own 4.
________________________________________________________________
Lions go three and out. Ruston starts second series from OPHS 39.
________________________________________________________________
Bearcats go three and out. Ouachita starts from own 11 after Caleb Phillips' 24-yard punt.
________________________________________________________________
BJ Green returns opening kickoff 40 yards to the Ouachita 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.