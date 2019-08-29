Refresh the page for updates throughout the contest:
A muffed punt was recovered by St. Frederick's Gordon Bennett, who returned it all the way for the score. However, you can't advance a muffed punt. The Warriors take over at the JH47 with 45 seconds to play in the half. (6-0 JH)
A pre-snap penalty backed St. Frederick inside the 1, but quarterback Alex Rightsell picked up a first down with his feet on back-to-back play-action plays. (6-0 JH, SF 19, 2:05)
A deep attempt falls incomplete on third down, setting up another punt for the Tigers. St. Frederick will take over at its own 2-yard line. (6-0 JH, 4:46, SF 2)
Jonesboro-Hodge faced a third-and-medium near midfield, and quarterback Caleb Hassen converted by making a few players miss in the backfield and finding Jaylen Kendrick for the first time. (5:13, SF 43)
St. Frederick goes three-and-out on the ensuing possession and punt the ball back to the Tigers at Jonesboro-Hodge's 41-yard line. The Warriors have run five plays for five yards and one fumble.
Tigers quarterback Caleb Hassen found a wide-open Acarian Tatum for a 20-yard touchdown for the first score of the game. (6-0 Jonesboro-Hodge, no time available)
Alex Rightsell connected with Pat Johnson for a short gain, but in an effort to pick up extra yards, Johnson fumbled. Jonesboro-Hodge recovered the fumble on St. Frederick's 23-yard line. (Scoreboard is out so no time available at this time)
After a LaJavion Nichols first down, tackles for loss by St. Frederick's Beau Bennett and Gordon Bennett set up a 3rd-and-long for Jonesboro-Hodge. Another tackle for loss, this time by Caleb Scurfield, led to a punt by Tigers.
