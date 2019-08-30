------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN -- AJ Fenceroy muffs kickoff, finds handle, covers 97 yards. West Monroe leads 13-10 with 3:54 remaining.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
William Reed's 32-yard FG puts Neville up 10-6 with 4:10 to play.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Brett Batteford keeps for 23 yards and first down at 20.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
West Monroe makes first down before punting. Neville takes over at own 49 after punt going into water break. (5:56, 2nd half).
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN -- Batteford connects with Billquarrius Goodin in back of end zone. PAT good by William Reed. Neville leads 7-6 (9:06, 2nd half).
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Brett Batteford in at QB for Tigers. AJ Allen breaks 34-yard run to WM 12.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Derryck Dorsey returns short second half kickoff 12 yards. Neville sets up at own 40.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Longtime West Monroe assistant coach Mickey Easterling receives Lifetime Achievement award during halftime ceremony.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HALFTIME: West Monroe 6, Neville 0.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Rebels miss 38-yard field goal.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Little to Jerry Day for 30 yards and first down at Neville 19.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lane Little completes 19-yard to Cayden Pierce for first down at WM 40.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
West Monroe stops Neville on fourth-and-two from the 20. Bradley Williams makes stop in backfield for 1-yard loss. Rebels take over at own 21.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOUCHDOWN -- Derome Williams breaks 51-yard run. PAT no good. West Monroe 6, Neville 0 (6:22, 1st half).
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lane Little in at quarterback for Rebels.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Garrett Kahmann keeps for 8 yards and Rebels' first first down. West Monroe has ball first-and-10 just shy of midfield.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
West Monroe starts second series from own 36 after Neville punt.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Andrew Brister to Derryck Dorsey for 14 yards and game's first first down. Tigers have ball at own 41.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Neville starts first possession from own 27. Andrew Brister at quarterback.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
West Monroe unable to move chains on first series. Neville retains possession on muffed punt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.