As six parish schools gathered to "talk shop" at the fourth annual Pigskin Preview Friday afternoon, those in attendance were quick to realize the challenges that await each team couldn’t be more diverse.
As coaches and players previewed the upcoming season to The Rotary Club of West Monroe, $10 lunch plates were purchased with intent of donating to Families Helping Families and other charitable causes the Rotary Club supports. Those who gathered at First United Methodist Church in West Monroe got a little taste of what’s facing local high schools ahead of the 2019 season.
For starters, representatives from West Monroe and Ouachita Christian welcomed the preseason talk but looked understandably more interested in getting back in the weight room and onto the practice field. After all, both schools want to rectify bitter defeats that ended their 2018 campaigns.
“This whole summer it’s been building, so it feels good that it’s finally time to get out there,” said West Monroe quarterback Garrett Kahmann, whose Rebels lost 27-24 to Zachary in the Class 5A State Championship on a last-minute 80-yard screen play.
Hard to imagine a more crushing defeat, but OCS has a valid argument for worst loss of the season. The Eagles upset bid against No. 1 Southern Lab was spoiled by a 55-yard heave down the field with 12 seconds remaining in the playoff contest.
OCS senior linebackers John Thomas Dixon and Ethan Hogan are two examples of what OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh has been preaching all summer. Seeing that three of the Eagles’ four losses last season were by a combined six points, including that 22-21 loss to Southern Lab, the message all summer long has been about finishing strong. And it’s a message both senior linebackers took to heart this summer.
“I didn’t miss but one workout all summer and didn’t go on vacation,” Hogan said. “The last few games we lost in however many seconds it were, it just burns me up. I’m ready.”
Fitzhugh said the Eagles have had their best summer yet, as 33 of 39 Eagles sophomores, juniors and seniors attended 30 summer workouts or more.
“The pain of the past can fuel your future,” Fitzhugh said.
West Monroe and OCS players aren’t the only ones who are hungry entering this season. Ouachita players had a gleam look in their eye, as star linebacker Carl Glass said the team couldn’t wait to get out there and show off its team speed.
Others like St. Frederick enter the preseason with tremendous momentum after a 9-3 season in Andy Robinson’s first year as head coach.
“It was incredible,” St. Frederick linebacker Gordon Bennett said. “It was definitely something we haven’t been used to. We’re ready to go again.”
And others like Richwood and West Ouachita are looking to capture more success ahead of the 2018 football season. Richwood has to rebuild from just a two-win season with new head coach Marcus Yanez, while West Ouachita looks for more victories despite moving up in class. That hasn’t discouraged any member of the Chiefs ahead of the 2019 season.
“We’re pretty excited about moving up (to Class 5A),” West Ouachita senior defensive end Chandler Simpson said.
