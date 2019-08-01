Five parish schools will participate in the 2019 Louisiana High School Officials Association Football Officials Camp at West Monroe High School Friday, Aug. 9.
The following matchups will take place:
— 4 p.m. Delhi Charter vs. St. Frederick
— 5 p.m. West Ouachita vs. Union Parish
— 6 p.m. Bastrop vs. Ouachita
— 7 p.m. Oak Grove vs. Neville
— 8 p.m. Ruston vs. West Monroe
The scrimmages will consist of two 15-minute halves, and there will be a seven-minute halftime followed by a three-minute warm up time on the field.
There will be no contact on kickoffs, and after each kickoff the ball will be placed on the 30-yard line.
The cost of attendance is $5 for adults while children 10 or under will be admitted for free.
