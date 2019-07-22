Lonnie Cooper hired as Carroll's new hoops coach

Carroll has replaced a legend with a rising star.
Lonnie Cooper confirmed Monday afternoon that he has accepted the position as the Bulldogs’ head basketball coach.
“I’m excited,” said Cooper, who resides in West Monroe. “Carroll has such a rich basketball tradition. Whether I got the job or if they had hired someone else, this is a really good job.”
In his first full season as a head coach, Cooper took Franklin Parish to unprecedented heights, including a 27-7 season, a share of the District 2-4A title and a quarterfinal playoff appearance. It marked the first time since the parish schools were consolidated for the Patriots’ basketball program to win a district championship, advance beyond the first round of the state playoffs and produce a District MVP (Dontrell Hill).
“All the credit goes to the kids,” said Cooper, who was named interim head coach at FPHS midway through the 2017-18 season. “The kids did a heck of a job preparing themselves before the season even started.”
At Carroll, Cooper succeeds Jessie Burnette, who retired after a 45-year career and four state championships (three at Carroll, one at Mer Rouge Delta). Appointed as interim head coach after Burnette stepped down, Jarvis Brown coached the Bulldogs through the summer.
“Coach Burnette did a heck of a job,” Cooper said. “If I have half the success he had, I will think I have done pretty good.”
If Carroll’s players can come close to matching Cooper’s success on the floor, the Bulldogs are in for some good days.
Inducted into the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in May, Cooper was a four-year starter (1995-99) and a three-year All-Sun Belt Conference selection at Louisiana Tech. As a senior, he was the Louisiana College Basketball Player of the Year.
Cooper’s name can still be found throughout Tech’s record book as he ranks among the program’s all-time leaders in scoring (1,451 points, 14 points per game), 3-point field goals (219), assists (523) and steals (153). Cooper’s 92.1 free throw percentage for his senior season remains a school record.
Moving on to a successful 10-year career in the professional ranks, Cooper earned MVP honors in the International Basketball Association and even had a short stint with the Harlem Globetrotters.
Prior to landing at FPHS, Cooper served as an assistant at West Monroe High School and ULM where he worked for his college coach, Keith Richard.
Cooper played for the legendary Mitchell Riggs at Rueben McCall High School (now merged with Tallulah as Madison Parish) where he helped the Dragons to a state championship and three state runner-up finishes.
Cooper will meet with his new team for the first time Tuesday.
With the Bulldogs, Cooper inherits a 19-15 team coming off of a second round playoff appearance. Craytonio Simmons, a first-team All-District 2-3A selection last season, headlines the returnees.
“We played Carroll in the Rayville Tournament (an FPHS victory), so I am familiar with the players we have coming back,” Cooper said.
Cooper says he expects his team to leave it all on the floor game in and game out.
“I just want them to play hard and play together,” Cooper said. “Hopefully, we will be an exciting team to see play this year, and the Carroll community will come out and support us.”
Being from the area, Cooper understands the demands of his new job. He also embraces the expectations of hanging championship banners.
“I’m not the only one — there are coaches around the state with the same goal — but my ultimate goal is to win a state championship,” Cooper said. “You want to win games, try to win district and be playing your absolute best basketball by the time the playoffs start. Winning games and winning the district championship is all good and dandy, but I am going to coach to try to win championships. Anything less, and I haven’t done my job.”
Cooper doesn’t have to be forewarned that the road to the Class 3A pinnacle goes through district rival Wossman.
“We were 27-7 last year at Franklin Parish. Three of those losses were to Wossman, one of the best teams in 3A, and two of those losses were to Ouachita, one of the best teams in 5A,” Cooper said. “It all starts with Wossman. They are going to to be really good again this year. They have a really good coach (Casey Jones) and a really good coaching staff. If you can compete with those guys, you have a chance.”
Along with Wossman and Carroll, Richwood and Union Parish are steeped in tradition.
“You can take your pick down (Highway) 165,” Cooper said. “One thing you know is you can’t take a night off when you get into district.”
Cooper hopes to mold the Carroll program into a springboard to the next level.
“I want to get as many of our kids signed and in school as we can if playing college basketball is what they want to do,” Cooper said.
Lonnie and Andrell Cooper reside in West Monroe and are the parents of a son, Drew (12).
