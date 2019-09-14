Friday night can’t get here soon enough for the Richwood Rams, who make their first road trip of the season to play Franklin Parish in Winnsboro.
As far as the Rams (1-1) are concerned, the quicker they can put last week’s 62-0 loss to Ouachita behind them, the better.
Franklin Parish (0-2) is looking to get on point as well, having opened the season with losses to Jena (32-7) and Caldwell (28-6).
“Our biggest challenge — and I know coach (Whitney) McCarty is dealing with some of the same things we are — is having so many young and inexperienced players,” Richwood coach Marcus Yanez said.
Containing the Patriots’ running game is priority No. 1 for the Rams.
“We have to prove we can stop the run,” Yanez said. “Regardless of Franklin Parish’s record, stopping the Wing-T is no easy task. Franklin Parish is going to do what they do, and it’s going to be up to us to have eye discipline. We have to make good tackles and stop reaching.”
Meanwhile, the Rams are looking to re-establish their own ground attack, featuring quarterback Michael Sherman and running back Terry Meneweather.
“Offensively, we have to do what we are good at doing, and we didn’t do a good job of that against Ouachita,” Yanez said. “We went from rushing for 200-plus yards (246 vs. Shreveport Woodlawn) to being an air raid team, and that’s not who we are.”
Without revealing specifics, Yanez said lineup changes could be in order for this week.
“We have to find some guys who are willing to buckle up their chin straps and punch people in the mouth,” Yanez said. “We may have some hurt feelings with the changes we make, but our job as coaches is to find the best 11 and put them on the field.”
Richwood was never in the game against Ouachita.
“It got ugly quick,” said Yanez, the Lions’ former defensive coordinator. “Watching them on film, regardless of how the past three weeks had played out, I knew Ouachita was a good football team. They have played some stiff competition. Ouachita was hungry for some success, and I thought we were still too caught up riding the high from the Woodlawn game.”
Clearly, the momentum from a 26-14 Week 1 victory over Woodlawn didn’t carry over into Week 2.
“We got a lot of recognition on TV and in the media last week,” Yanez said. “By halftime, all the TV cameras were gone and nobody was taking pictures. We were in a fight, and did not respond very well.”
As the scoreboard would reflect, there isn’t much good to say about the Ouachita game.
“A team like Ouachita doesn’t need any help, and we gave them plenty of help,” Yanez said. “Defensively, we lost containment too many times. If Ouachita’s running backs get to the edge, there aren’t too many people who are going to catch them. Basically, Ouachita did what they wanted to do, and we did not play disciplined football at all.”
Richwood makes its final pre-district tuneup with a Friday, Sept. 27 home game vs. Bastrop. Following a Week 5 open date, the Rams travel to Carroll for the District 2-3A opener.
