Majors, Pre-Majors World Series set for Sterlington Complex

Local baseball fans will be able to double their pleasure as the Sterlington Sports Complex will be the scene of both the Dixie Majors (19U) and Dixie Pre-Majors (16U) World Series. Both events are presented by the Monroe/West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau in conjunction with the SSC.
Ouachita Parish will be represented by a trio of teams. Defending World Series champion Monroe is the host team for the Majors tournament. Host Sterlington will be joined in the Pre-Majors bracket by state champion Monroe. Played under a 12-team double elimination format, both events get underway Saturday and conclude Wednesday.
All games may be viewed via livestream at lspn.live. Play-by-play commentary will be provided for the semifinals and finals.
Opening ceremonies will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on the campus of ULM.
Monroe Majors Roster — Kent Berry, Chase Duncan, Carson Jones, Tanner Young, Jake Lashley, Connor Jones, Kade Trichel, Cayden Meeks, Luke Farrar, Kyler Rawls, Christian Gray, Austin Salsbury, Nick Moore, Justin Lawson, Peyton Parker, Elijah Ward, Eli Stringer. Coach: Jay Culver.
Sterlington’s Pre-Majors Roster — Seaver Sheets, Brody Drost, Grant Mangrum, Cody Wooley, William Perkins, Clay Benson, Hayden Durke, Andrew Woods, Nick Whittington, Matthew Russo, Brock Risinger, Connor Simon, Josh Pearson, Parker Coley, Reed Eason, Christian Duplechin. Coach: Ben Sheets.
Monroe Pre-Majors Roster — Tutu Pleasant, Bailyn Sorensen, Jacob Antley, Ryan Albritton, Kyler West, Lake Curtis, Aden Harris, Jase Garner, Evan Bickford, Ryley Calhoun, Ty Skeldon, Tristen Osborn, Holden Aultman, Jacob McCullars, Brier Williamson, Barham White, Barnes Williamson, Colton Williams. Coach: Josh Morrison.
The complete first round pairings:
MAJORS
Saturday, July 27
Game 1 — Gaston County, N.C. vs. Powhatan, Va., 10 a.m. (Field 4)
Game 2 — McNairy County, Tenn. vs. Brooksville, Fla., 10 a.m. (Field 5)
Game 3 — Arkansas vs. Columbia County, Ga., 1 p.m. (Field 4)
Game 4 — Jefferson Parish East Bank vs. Marshall, Texas, 1 p.m. (Field 5)
Game 5 — Laurel, Miss. vs. North Charleston, S.C., 4 p.m. (Field 4)
Game 6 — Hueytown, Ala. vs. Monroe, 4 p.m. (Field 5)
PRE-MAJORS
Saturday, July 27
Game 1 — Laurel, Miss. vs. Marshall, Texas, 10 a.m. (Field 3)
Game 2 — Monroe vs. Bladen County, N.C., 10 a.m. (Field 1)
Game 3 — Prescott, Ark. vs. Parkwood, Tenn., 1 p.m. (Field 3)
Game 4 — Mangham vs. North Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m. (Field 1)
Game 5 — Mecklenburg, Va. vs. Ozark, Ala., 4 p.m. (Field 3)
Game 6 — Sterlington vs. Brooksville, Fla., 4 p.m. (Field 1)
