Week 5 of LHSAA actions kindly presents a showdown between two (3-1) traditional powers, but have current events zapped the electricity out of Friday night’s matchup between West Monroe and Neville?
Without further ado, here are the five biggest storylines heading into Friday night…
Injury bug bites
Make way for the walking wounded.
One of the major stories this football season has been West Monroe’s progression without ULM commit Garrett Kahmann at quarterback. Kahmann suffered a shoulder injury against Neville in the Bayou Jamb 2019 and has not attempted a pass in a game yet, though Kahmann rushed once against Evangel last Friday. Coaches targeted district play for a potential return for Kahmann at quarterback but remained coy about whether or not Rebel fans would see him attempt his first pass this Friday night.
Meanwhile, Neville enters the matchup with a plethora of injuries. Ikem Tankchell suffered a knee injury in Ouachita’s win and did not play against St. Thomas More last week, and veteran linebacker Javon Carter went down with a non-contact knee injury in the first quarter last week. Neville head coach Mickey McCarty was still awaiting to hear back on the significance of both injuries Sunday but said it’s possible to see Carter this Friday night.
Potentially down two of their best defensive players, the Tigers now limp into this heavily anticipated matchup less than 100 percent.
As we saw in the jamboree, though, with backup quarterbacks playing for both sides, the atmosphere was as electric as it’s ever been. Fans can expect the same at Bill Ruple Stadium Friday night regardless of who suits up on either side.
Can Ouachita stun Bastrop?
The first glimpse most of us got of Bastrop this season was in the officials scrimmage at West Monroe in August. Bastrop outscored Ouachita, and quite frankly, dominated the Lions in two quarters.
It raised many eyebrows and forced us to ask the question — Is Bastrop much better than we thought or is Ouachita in a world of trouble this season? Turns out it was more of the former, as Bastrop enters this Week 5 matchup undefeated with wins against Wossman and Evangel on its resume.
Ouachita has been building some momentum the last two weeks and is coming off of a win against Union. Can the Lions pull off the road upset Friday night?
Will Franklin Parish feed off more Union mistakes?
So far this season Union has been its own worst enemy.
The Farmers committed 10 penalties for 110 yards against Rayville in a Week 3 win and turned the ball over five times in a 21-14 loss to Ouachita the following week. And that came after Union threw a pick six and committed multiple fumbles against Airline in a Week 2 loss.
Franklin Parish is young and still learning how to compete against really good teams, but so far this season, the Farmers have gifted opponents with game-changing opportunities.
When the opportunity arises, can the Patriots pounce on Union’s mistakes and make the Farmers pay?
Wossman’s rise in 3A
Few teams in the state have looked better than Sterlington so far this season. The Panthers have taken out teams that will be relevant in late November like Oak Grove, Ouachita Christian and North Webster. So naturally, the Panthers should be favorites to win a district they’ve won in back-to-back seasons.
But prior to the season, Union was a team many felt had as good a chance, if not the best chance, to knock Sterlington off the top of the mountain.
Perhaps Wossman is that contender we thought Union would be. The Wildcats have outscored its competition, 144-42, the last three weeks. If the Wildcats are able to knock off undefeated Northwood in Shreveport Friday, Wossman will put District 2-3A on notice.
Warriors’ way
It’s hard to fully get a read on St. Frederick right now. The Warriors have blown out the three opponents they were supposed to and had a letdown in Week 2 against undefeated Mangham.
Meanwhile, Oak Grove is a proven state contender, which is something St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson and his program are striving to become.
Friday night’s contest against Oak Grove will be the ultimate measuring stick for Robinson. Do the Warriors have enough ammunition to keep it close in the fourth quarter with the Tigers?
